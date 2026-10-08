Business

Inflation control key to maintaining growth momentum

Average consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.52% in the first nine months, roughly in line with the National Assembly (NA)'s full-year target, while core inflation climbed 4.26%, the National Statistics Office (NSO) reported. CPI in some localities ran above the national average, including economic hubs Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

At a farm produce supermarket in Hue city (Photo: VNA)
At a farm produce supermarket in Hue city (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's inflation stayed elevated in the first nine months of 2026 even as the economy grew strongly, making price stability a core part of efforts to preserve macroeconomic stability and protect social welfare.

Limited room for further price control

Average consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.52% in the first nine months, roughly in line with the National Assembly (NA)'s full-year target, while core inflation climbed 4.26%, the National Statistics Office (NSO) reported. CPI in some localities ran above the national average, including economic hubs Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Economist Ngo Tri Long from the Vietnam Association of Financial Consultants said with the gap between headline CPI and core inflation narrowing, price pressures are showing signs of spreading more broadly across the economy.

Long noted that food and catering services made the biggest contribution, rising 4.72% and adding 1.69 percentage points to overall CPI growth. Housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials rose 6.68%, contributing 1.52 points, while transport prices gained 6.06%, adding 0.6 point. Fuel alone within the transport group jumped 10.89%, contributing 0.52 point. All three groups have ample scope to pass higher costs through to production, transportation and consumer prices.

Rising input costs added to the pressure, with prices of raw materials, fuels, production materials and imports staying high for an extended period. Holding full-year inflation at 4.5% will not be easy. The target remains within reach, but room for policy maneuver has clearly narrowed.

Nguyen Thu Oanh, head of the NSO’s Price and Services Statistics Department, said beyond those three groups, higher prices for healthcare, education and other goods and services also fed CPI growth. The effect was most visible in September 2026, when CPI went up 0.62% from August and 5.08% from a year earlier.

Domestic fuel price adjustments tracking global levels drove the September gain, lifting transport prices 3.97% and pushing overall CPI up about 0.4 percentage point. Education prices moved up 1.41%, adding 0.08 point. Both nine-month average inflation and September inflation marked the highest annual hikes since 2016, reflecting a mix of demand-pull and cost-push pressures.

Pressure is set to build in the final months of the year. Risks of higher global energy, raw material and fuel prices are rising as geopolitical tensions intensify and international transport routes stay disrupted. Stronger year-end consumer spending and seasonal factors in production and trade will add to the strain. As Vietnam pushes for double-digit growth, credit expansion and public investment in 2026 have both run high compared with previous years and are expected to weigh more heavily on prices in the fourth quarter and into 2027 because of policy lags.

Challenges in year-end price management

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told ministries, agencies and localities at the Government's regular September meeting to keep pursuing high growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, tightly controlling prices and striving to hold average CPI growth in 2026 at the NA's target.

To ease mounting inflationary pressure, the PM instructed agencies not to raise electricity prices and continue appropriate measures to regulate fuel prices. He also called for smooth supplies of essentials such as construction materials, food and medicines, and stepped-up inspections and strict punishment of speculation, hoarding and profiteering.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, responding to voters' questions in Quang Ninh ahead of the 16th NA's second session, stressed that the Government, ministries, agencies and localities will keep up coordinated measures to boost growth while controlling inflation, maintaining macroeconomic stability and tackling difficulties facing firms and citizens. The ultimate aim is to safeguard major economic balances, create a favourable environment for production and trade, ensure livelihoods and strive for the highest possible level of the 2026 socio-economic targets.

ong urged authorities to keep driving growth without putting excessive pressure on aggregate demand, expand credit while steering capital toward production, accelerate investment while clearing supply-side bottlenecks, and adjust prices in line with market mechanisms on an appropriate roadmap, with careful timing./.

VNA
#National Statistics Office #headline CPI Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A consumer shops at a supermarket. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s CPI rises 0.81% in September

Vegetable prices soared during the month, mainly due to prolonged heavy rains in Hanoi and northern provinces, which flooded and damaged vegetable farming areas and reduced supplies.

Shoppers at the Vietnamese goods section of Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s CPI rises 4.52% in first nine months of 2026

Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on October 3, NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong said the CPI in September rose 0.62% from the previous month, mainly due to higher domestic fuel prices following global energy price movements and tuition fee increases at some universities and private schools for the new academic year.

See more

According to experts, Vietnam’s relatively attractive valuation could help draw active investors. (Photo: VNA)

Capital-market channels widened after FTSE upgrade: expert

Vietnam officially entered FTSE Russell’s Secondary Emerging Market category on September 21 after reforms to trading, settlement and foreign-investor access. The reclassification gives Vietnamese equities access to a much larger pool of international capital, but also puts them in direct competition with other emerging markets.

Lao products are promoted at a trade fair in Dien Bien province in September 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos seek to expand room for trade, investment cooperation

Vietnam and Laos aim to boost bilateral trade in 2026 towards the milestone of 10 billion USD by 2030, a target said to be challenging but feasible as both Governments work to remove trade barriers, improve border-trade mechanisms, and strengthen transport and logistics connectivity.

At a garment company in Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh maintains its lead nationwide in import-export scale

Exports totaled almost 87.5 billion USD while imports hit 90.3 billion USD. The figures show output at the electronics manufacturing hub is still expanding. They also underscore the need for local companies to build capacity and capture more value in supply chains.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino speaks at the Panama-Vietnam Business Forum on October 7 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama seek to expand economic cooperation

In the presence of President Mulino, VCCI and the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation, enhance trade and investment promotion programmes, and support bilateral investment and trade.

Ministry updates on Vietnam-US reciprocal trade agreement talks

Ministry updates on Vietnam-US reciprocal trade agreement talks

The US is one of Vietnam’s major trading partners and holds paramount importance to the country’s exports. The conclusion of the bilateral trade agreement will help establish a stable and balanced trade framework toward sustainable development and open up greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

MICE visitors enjoy services at Song Be Golf Resort in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City shifts MICE tourism from venues to experiences

Ho Chi Minh City boasts significant advantages for MICE tourism, with the central area offering strengths in finance, trade and services; Binh Duong in industry, exhibitions and business connectivity; and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Con Dao in marine tourism, resorts, ecology and distinctive experiences.

National Brand products are on display at the Vietnam National Brand International Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's national brand value jumps 45% to over 462 bln USD

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai outlined Vietnam's National Brand Programme 's achievements, the role of business community and plans for brand development in a press interview ahead of the 10th Vietnam National Brand Product recognition ceremony on October 16.

Khanh Hoa province possesses significant advantages for renewable energy projects and new energy sectors. (Photo: VNA)

New value chains from two industrial – renewable energy centres

To implement the revised Power Development Plan VIII, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed establishing two inter-regional renewable energy industrial and service centres in the northern and southern regions to develop the renewable energy sector and a complete value chain.