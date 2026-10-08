Vietnam, RoK promote friendship, mutual understanding

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – People-to-people bonds are one of the most important foundations of the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), said Chairwoman of the Vietnam-RoK Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City (VRFA Ho Chi Minh City) Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.



She made the remarks at a ceremony celebrating the RoK’s National Foundation Day (October 3), held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations on October 8.



Congratulating the country on the occasion, Thuy noted that more than three decades after the establishment of diplomatic ties, Vietnam-RoK relations have developed strongly, substantively and comprehensively across various fields. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022 opened a new chapter in the relationship. Around 350,000 Vietnamese are currently living, studying and working in the RoK, while some 200,000 Koreans are residing and working in Vietnam. Together with Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families, these communities have become natural bridges connecting the two peoples.



More than 80,000 Koreans are living and working, while thousands of Korean businesses are operating in the Ho Chi Minh City. They have contributed not only to the city’s economic development but also to its social and cultural life and people-to-people exchanges, she noted.



She affirmed that VRFA Ho Chi Minh City, as a people’s friendship organisation, has consistently worked to serve as a bridge nurturing friendship between the two peoples.



The association will continue working closely with the Consulate General of the RoK, organisations, businesses, schools, associations and the Korean community in the city to organise more practical and meaningful exchanges, particularly in culture, education, youth, tourism, community affairs and cooperation among localities, she said.



RoK Consul General in the city Jung Jung Tae thanked the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations for organising the meaningful event and highlighted the historical significance of October 3 to the Korean people.



He noted that the two countries share similarities in their nation founding legends, which honour the values of a “common origin” and community. Today, the two countries have become close and trusted friends, with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership growing increasingly special and profound, and people-to-people exchanges becoming broader and closer.



Jung praised VRFA Ho Chi Minh City as an important bridge in people’s diplomacy, saying its diverse activities in culture, education, economy, science and technology, sports, tourism and community affairs have helped bring the two countries' people closer and foster mutual understanding.



He affirmed that the RoK Consulate General will continue close coordination with the friendship association and accompany it in promoting exchanges in various fields, including culture, education, youth and people-to-people diplomacy./.

VNA