Panamanian President wraps up official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse left Hanoi on October 8 noon, concluding their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his wife.



During their stay in Vietnam, President Mulino, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of Panama paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid flowers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi.



General Secretary and President Lam chaired a welcome ceremony, held talkx and hosted a banquet for President Mulino. The two leaders had a meeting with the press and witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held meetings with President Mulino.



At the meetings, the Vietnamese leaders highlighted the significance of the first head-of-state visit between the two countries in 14 years, following the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2025.



They stressed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with Panama, as well as Panama’s strategic role and position in the region and the world. With its dynamic economy and the Panama Canal, a major regional hub for maritime, aviation, logistics and financial connectivity, Panama can work with Vietnam to serve as a trade and logistics gateway between Southeast Asia and Latin America.



The Panamanian President thanked Vietnam for being the first country to sign the Protocol to the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal in 1979, and congratulated the Vietnamese State and people on the significant achievements made over more than four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal). He affirmed that Panama regards Vietnam as a top priority partner in the Asia-Pacific region and stands ready to serve as a gateway connecting Vietnam with Latin American economies.



The two sides expressed their delight at the positive developments in bilateral relations in recent years, noting that there remains significant room for greater cooperation and complementarity, particularly in trade, investment and economic ties. They also held extensive discussions on strategic directions to further deepen and strengthen bilateral relations in a more substantive and practical manner.



The two sides issued a Joint Statement on the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam by Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero.



As part of his visit, President Mulino and his wife visited the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature complex), an iconic symbol of Vietnam’s tradition of learning. The President also attended and delivered a speech at the Vietnam–Panama Business Forum, jointly organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of Panama in Vietnam.



Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary and President To Lam, and Madame Maricel Cohen de Mulino, spouse of Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino took part in a cultural event featuring Vietnam’s ethnic minority groups at Van Lake, part of the special national relic complex of the Temple of Literature complex./.

VNA