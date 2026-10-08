14th Party Central Committee wraps up fourth meeting

Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth meeting of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on October 8 afternoon after four days of work, completing all of its agenda.



Delivering his closing remarks, General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that building on the decisions made since the beginning of the 14th tenure, the meeting further concretised the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, linking the Party building with national governance and development.



The decisions issued at this meeting aim to strengthen leadership and implementation capacity and rally the strength of the entire nation, with the value of the plenum ultimately reflected in the issues addressed and improvements in people’s lives.



The Party Central Committee agreed on directions for studying fundamental issues concerning the Party and the country’s long-term development path. It approved an outline for reviewing the Party's 100-year leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, orientations for leading national development over the next 100 years, an outline for reviewing 40 years of implementing the Platform on National Construction during the Transition to Socialism, and another for considering amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes.



These reviews will provide a basis for drawing lessons from practice, developing theory and strengthening the Party’s organisational foundations, the top leader noted.



The committee affirmed its continued adherence to Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, and the goals of national independence and socialism, while developing theory based on Vietnam’s realities and selectively absorbing the progressive achievements of humankind.



General Secretary and President Lam said the Party Central Committee adopted new policies to strengthen the capacity for self-renewal and self-rectification of the Party and political system. It adopted a resolution on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.



It also approved regulations on Party inspection, supervision and disciplinary action in line with the new organisational model, while underscoring the need to renew the Party’s leadership and ruling methods to ensure that the political system operates in a unified and efficient manner, with new resolution on this matter adopted.



The closing sitting of the 14th Party Central Committee's fourth meeting on October 8 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

He said that the committee decided to renew personnel work and policies for attracting and employing talent to build a contingent capable of meeting the country’s development requirements. Based on a review of Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, it passed a new resolution on personnel and personnel affairs, along with a scheme on the national strategy for attracting, employing and developing talent in key sectors and fields to support fast and sustainable national development.



The country’s strategic tasks will serve as the basis for selecting, employing and developing personnel, he added.



At the same time, General Secretary and President Lam said, the Party Central Committee reached agreement on development targets, budget orientations and resource mobilisation to accelerate growth and make breakthroughs in 2027.



Key targets and tasks for 2027 include striving for GDP growth of at least 10%, average CPI growth of around 4.5%, maintaining macroeconomic stability and ensuring major economic balances.



Regarding budgetary affairs, the committee agreed on the 2027 budget balance and the sharing of revenues between the central and local budgets, ensuring the leading role of the central budget and greater initiative for localities, while providing additional resources for salary reform.



The Party Central Committee also adopted regulations on Party members’ participation in investment and business activities, encouraging legitimate wealth creation while upholding the Party’s nature, strengthening the Party building in the non-State sector and ensuring integrity in public service.



Immediately after the meeting, the General Secretary and President underlined, its decisions must be fully concretised and promptly institutionalised, the 2026 tasks fulfilled to the highest possible level to lay a foundation for acceleration and breakthroughs in 2027, inspection and supervision of implementation enhanced, and the people's role further promoted./.