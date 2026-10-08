Politics

National Assembly President to pay official visit to China

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15 (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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