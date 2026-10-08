☕ Afternoon briefing on October 8

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Vientiane on October 8, beginning an official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.



The visit provides an opportunity for the two Parties and Governments to reaffirm the special solidarity and faithful bond between Vietnam and Laos, a close relationship forged, tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. It also demonstrates the political resolve of the senior leaders of the two Parties and Governments to further develop the Vietnam–Laos special relationship in an increasingly substantive and effective manner. Read full story



- Cross-border e-commerce has become an important trend in global trade, creating new export opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, Lai Viet Anh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said at the 2026 Vietnam Online Import-Export Forum (VOIEF) in Hanoi on October 8.



Vietnam's e-commerce market reached approximately 31 billion USD in 2025, ranking among the world's top 10 and third in ASEAN, she said, adding that this had laid the foundation for digital exports. Read full story



- The International Conference on Education Cooperation in the Digital Era opened in Hanoi on October 8, bringing together more than 800 delegates from 40 countries and territories.



The two-day event aims to advance major policies on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, education and training, as well as international integration in the new situation. Read full story



- People-to-people bonds are one of the most important foundations of the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), said Chairwoman of the Vietnam-RoK Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City (VRFA Ho Chi Minh City) Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.



She made the remarks at a ceremony celebrating the RoK’s National Foundation Day (October 3), held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations on October 8. Read full story



- Vietnam has ranked 10th among the world’s 20 most favourite countries in 2026, with 92.99 points by the the renowned US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) reported on October 8.



VNAT said the recognition reflected the growing prominence of Vietnam on the international tourism map, thanks to its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, distinctive cuisine and memorable travel experiences. Read full story



- Vietnamese experimental theatre has made its mark at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Association of Asia Pacific Performing Arts Centres (AAPPAC 2026), held from October 6-9 at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) in Hong Kong, China.



Director and theatre practitioner Tra Nguyen, founder of the independent theatre project “The Run – A Theatre Project” on October 7 joined an international panel discussion themed "From Survival to Strategy: Economic and Funding Pressures and Future Pathways for Performing Arts in the Asia-Pacific." Read full story



- A sea turtle has returned to Hon Cau island in the central province of Lam Dong to lay eggs for the sixth time this year, with 82 eggs found at Mui Tau beach on October 8, according to the Hon Cau Marine Protected Area Management Board.



A patrol team discovered the nest buried in the sand during a routine inspection of the beach. The eggs, identified as belonging to the green turtle (Chelonia mydas), were relocated to a safe incubation area. Under normal weather conditions, they are expected to hatch within 45-60 days. Read full story./.

VNA