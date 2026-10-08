Culture - Sports

Vietnam ranks among world’s top 10 favourite countries in 2026

Vietnam’s inclusion in the top 10 favourite countries in the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards adds another important milestone to the country’s international tourism brand. The result not only underscores the destination’s appeal but also reflects growing international appreciation for Vietnam’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, cuisine and people.

International tourists enthusiastically participate in activities associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival (Photo: VNA)
International tourists enthusiastically participate in activities associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has ranked 10th among the world’s 20 most favourite countries in 2026, with 92.99 points by the the renowned US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) reported on October 8.

VNAT said the recognition reflected the growing prominence of Vietnam on the international tourism map, thanks to its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, distinctive cuisine and memorable travel experiences.

​These include Hanoi, with its Old Quarter and rich cultural heritage; Ho Chi Minh City, known for its dynamic pace of life; Ha Long Bay, renowned for its spectacular scenery; and Hoi An and Hue, which stand out for their heritage values. Meanwhile, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, the mountainous routes of northern Vietnam and the distinctive cultural spaces of the Central Highlands offer visitors a wide range of unique experiences. Together, these attractions create a diverse and distinctive tourism landscape of Vietnam in the eyes of international visitors.

Cuisine has also become one of the special “touchpoints” in the journey of discovery. From pho (rice noodle soup), banh mi (Vietnamese baguette) and coffee to local dishes imbued with the distinctive flavours of each region, Vietnamese culinary culture helps bring the image of Vietnam closer to international travelers.

At the same time, the friendliness and openness of local people, together with experiences rooted in local life, are increasingly adding to the appeal of journeys to explore the S-shaped country.

vnanet-du-khach-quoc-te-tim-hieu-cac-mon-an-duoc-gioi-thieu-tai-khong-gian-trai-nghiem-van-hoa-tai-ho-van-anh-ttxvn.jpg
International visitors explore dishes showcased at the cultural experience zone at Van Lake (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s inclusion in the top 10 favourite countries in the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards adds another important milestone to the country’s international tourism brand. The result not only underscores the destination’s appeal but also reflects growing international appreciation for Vietnam’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, cuisine and people.

Other countries on the list are Japan, Italy, Ireland, Cambodia, Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Poland, Norway, Croatia, Austria, Switzerland, Singapore, Sweden and Germany.

Earlier, the Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026 released by the World Economic Forum showed that 13 of Vietnam’s 17 travel and tourism development pillar indicators were rated from upper-middle to world-leading levels. Notably, Vietnam ranked ninth globally for safety and security, placing it among the world’s top 10 countries in this category.

This advantage is particularly significant as Vietnam’s tourism sector targets 25 million international arrivals and around 150 million domestic tourist trips in 2026./.

VNA
#VNHP #Vietnam National Authority of Tourism #top 10 favourite countries #2026 Readers’ Choice Awards
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

The “Colours of the Five Continents” street festival tales place at the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone, attracting large crowds of locals and international visitors (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism gains appeal from safety, diverse experiences

According to international reports referenced by the WEF, Vietnam has a high level of safety awareness, a low crime rate and a terrorism impact score of zero. These factors helped place the country’s Safety and Security indicator among the world’s highest in the TTDI 2026 rankings.

The picturesque scenery outside Phong Nha Cave (Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park) (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam steps up tourism promotion on global markets

Experts say that to turn advantages into high-value tourist arrivals, tourism promotion needs to move beyond fragmented activities towards large-scale, long-term campaigns tailored to target markets and closely linked to actual visitor experiences.

See more

Hanoi leaders attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the cultural industry centre. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi launches project to build cultural industry hub in Old Quarter

The project, covering about 3,862sqm. at 17 Nguyen Thien Thuat and 40 Thanh Ha, includes around 2,317sqm. of construction area. It will renovate existing structures, improve architecture and landscaping, upgrade technical infrastructure and create spaces for cultural, artistic and creative activities.

Director Tra Nguyen, founder of “The Run – A Theatre Project” (far right), joins international speakers at the panel discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese experimental theatre shines at AAPPAC 2026

Vietnam’s participation in the 2026 Annual Conference of the Association of Asia Pacific Performing Arts Centres (AAPPAC 2026) in Hong Kong highlights the growing international engagement of the country’s performing arts community.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (right) speaks at a press conference introducing the Vietnamese Theatre Week in France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese theatre arts to take centre stage in France

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that Paris is chosen for its status as a major global cultural and artistic centre and the headquarters of UNESCO. The year 2026 also marks 50 years since Vietnam joined UNESCO.

An overview of the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Over 2,000 people to perform Thai Xoe dance in Lao Cai in October

The festival will provide an opportunity to review achievements in preserving and promoting the values of Thai Xoe, honour the cultural identities of ethnic groups in the Northwestern region, and promote the land and people of Lao Cai. It will also showcase local tourism products and destinations and strengthen linkages for tourism development.

The Vietnamese and Panamanian first ladies experience cultures of Vietnam's ethnic groups. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Panamanian first ladies bond over ethnic textiles at Hanoi cultural event

The two ladies were briefed on the cultural diversity of Vietnam's ethnic groups and shown traditional costumes, along with weaving, embroidery and pattern-making techniques preserved and handed down through generations. The materials, colours and patterns of the costumes reflect aesthetic values as well as stories of history, customs, traditions and the distinct identity of each community.

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

When history is told through human stories, using modern cinematic language and backed by adequate investment, films can both nurture patriotism and national pride and become competitive cultural industry products. This is also a way for cinema to help turn the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW into reality by transforming Vietnamese values into an internal resource and a source of national soft power.

Vietnamese athletes compete against Iran in the women’s team kata final in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

ASIAD 20 prompts Vietnam to sharpen focus on key sports

Vietnam’s gold medals came from karate and sepak takraw, reaffirming its strengths in sports with established traditions and focused investment. Meanwhile, bronze medals in canoeing and teqball showed potential in events where Vietnamese athletes are gaining international experience.

Lieutenant General Phan Xuan Tuy, Director of the Political Academy of the People's Public Security under the Ministry of Public Security, provides information about the conference. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

National conference to promote Vietnamese cultural values

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era

Young girls perform a Cham dance throughout the ritual of carrying the attire of the goddess Po Sah Inu. (Photo: baolamdong.vn)

VFF leader extends Kate wishes to Brahmanist Cham community

In her letter, Hoai She praised the dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community for their contributions to upholding patriotic traditions, preserving cultural identity, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening great national unity.

Fireworks display at the closing ceremony of the second Cultures of the World Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Cultures of the World Festival closes, leaving impressions on visitors

The 2026 festival was particularly significant as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in UNESCO, marking five decades during which Vietnam has evolved from a country emerging from war into an active and responsible member, increasingly contributing initiatives to UNESCO and the international community.

An An Giang leader presents gift to Park Chan A, First Secretary at the Republic of Korea Embassy in Vietnam and Director of the Korean Cultural Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Korean cultures showcased on Phu Quoc island

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Kim Loan emphasised that the event is a chance for people from Vietnam and the RoK to meet, experience and appreciate each other’s cultural values, thereby fostering mutual understanding, respect and friendship.

Traditional costumes from around the world come together, creating a vibrant multicultural space in the heart of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

“Colours of Five Continents” bring cultural vibrancy to Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake

Themed “Heritage Convergence – Future Creation,” the festival provided a vibrant and open platform for cultural exchange, showcasing distinctive Vietnamese cultural values through ao dai, performing arts and street activities, while giving participating countries an opportunity to share and celebrate their cultural identities.