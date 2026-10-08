Society

Vietnam tourism gains appeal from safety, diverse experiences

According to international reports referenced by the WEF, Vietnam has a high level of safety awareness, a low crime rate and a terrorism impact score of zero. These factors helped place the country’s Safety and Security indicator among the world’s highest in the TTDI 2026 rankings.

The “Colours of the Five Continents” street festival tales place at the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone, attracting large crowds of locals and international visitors (Photo: VNA)
The “Colours of the Five Continents” street festival tales place at the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone, attracting large crowds of locals and international visitors (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) newly released Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2026 report shows that Vietnam ranks from upper-middle to world-leading in 13 of the 17 pillar indicators. Notably, the country’s Safety and Security indicator ranks among the world’s top 10.

Vietnam scored 6.52 points for Safety and Security, ranking ninth in 2026, up 18 places from 2024.

According to international reports referenced by the WEF, Vietnam has a high level of safety awareness, a low crime rate and a terrorism impact score of zero. These factors helped place the country’s Safety and Security indicator among the world’s highest in the TTDI 2026 rankings.

The TTDI assesses the travel and tourism development capacity of economies through 17 pillars and 102 individual indicators. Scores are standardised on a scale of 1 to 7, enabling comparative assessments of development levels and the ability to create a favourable environment for tourism. The Safety and Security indicator covers various factors, including confidence in the police, perceptions of safety when walking alone at night, homicide rates, the impact of terrorism and organised violence.

Vietnam’s appeal has also been reflected in growing interest from foreign media and travellers. US travel magazine Travel + Leisure recently featured Vietnam as part of a Southeast Asian journey for travellers in their 50s. It highlighted the country’s combination of history, culture, cuisine and landscapes, allowing visitors to explore historic architecture, enjoy Vietnamese coffee, discover distinctive cities and immerse themselves in vast natural areas through an experience that goes beyond any single type of tourism.

vnanet-khach-quoc-te-tham-hoi-an-da-nang-anh-ttxvn.jpg
Visitors exploring Hoi An in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

In 2026, Vietnam aims to welcome 25 million international visitors and serve around 150 million domestic tourists. Recent results show that the tourism sector is on track to meet these targets.

In the first nine months of 2026, the country served 17.7 million international visitors, nearly 71% of the annual target, and 126 million domestic tourists, or 84% of the target. Vietnam has also risen from fifth to third among Southeast Asian countries in terms of visitor growth. Its TTDI climbed seven places from 2024 to 52nd globally. At the 2026 World Travel Awards for Asia, Oceania and the Indian Ocean, held recently in the Maldives, Vietnam was honoured in two categories, Asia’s Leading Destination and Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said that amid adverse impacts on international tourism from geopolitical instability, armed conflicts, economic difficulties, rising travel costs and risks associated with natural disasters and climate change, safety and security are becoming increasingly important factors in travellers’ destination choices.

For Vietnam, its strong safety and security credentials are particularly valuable as it works towards its international visitor targets for 2026 and subsequent years. Together with increasingly favourable visa policies, expanding air connectivity, a diverse tourism product system, rich natural and cultural resources and a stable environment, safety and security form an important foundation for strengthening confidence in international markets, sustaining tourism growth, improving visitor experiences and enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnam as a destination./.



VNA
#VNHP #Vietnam National Authority of Tourism #Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2026 #Vietnam tourism #TTDI 2026 rankings
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Tourists experience the buckwheat flower season on the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)

Buckwheat blossoms help extend tourism season in stone plateau

Phan Duc Nam, Chairman of the Dong Van commune People's Committee, said the locality is focusing not only on flower cultivation but also on improving landscapes, environmental sanitation and tourism services. The goal is to give visitors more reasons to stay longer and return at other times of the year.

MICE visitors enjoy services at Song Be Golf Resort in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City shifts MICE tourism from venues to experiences

Ho Chi Minh City boasts significant advantages for MICE tourism, with the central area offering strengths in finance, trade and services; Binh Duong in industry, exhibitions and business connectivity; and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Con Dao in marine tourism, resorts, ecology and distinctive experiences.

See more

At Phong Nha communal Public Administration Service Centre in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Administrative reform shifts focus to practical results

Agencies largely kept the receipt, processing and return of administrative results running continuously, openly and transparently, with citizens and firms at the centre of public service delivery. They also kept upgrading, linking and using the databases serving administrative processing, carried out tasks under the 100-day Action Plan for the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, and rolled out new initiatives and models to lift service quality.

Rendering of the APEC Phu Quoc Convention and Exhibition Centre and multipurpose performance venue (Photo: Sun Group)

Inside Phu Quoc’s APEC landmarks: Features ‘never seen before’

Nicolas Medrano, Design Principle and SOM’s Asia-Pacific Practice Leader, said from the outset, the project was designed to fit Phu Quoc's terrain, coastline, elevation and geography. It includes extensive outdoor public spaces that connect people directly with nature, providing a foundation built to adapt, withstand challenges and develop sustainably over the next century.

An architectural rendering of the VIP terminal at Phu Quoc International Airport

Phu Quoc int’l airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

Under the adjusted plan, several sections of internal service roads will be added or revised to meet security, safety and operational requirements for the event. A parking area for ground service vehicles and equipment will also be added east of the VIP/general aviation terminal.

Participants in the conference on people-to-people diplomacy in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy contributes to Ho Chi Minh City’s development

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 117 licensed foreign NGOs operating in areas including healthcare, education, social protection and community development. As of September 2026, the municipal People’s Committee had approved 30 applications to receive and implement project and non-project aid packages, with total committed funding of about 302 billion VND (11.6 million USD).

Passengers board an electric bus on Minh Khai street in Hanoi. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi puts 28 more electric buses into operation

The new VinFast Green Bus vehicles, manufactured in 2026, have a capacity of 60 passengers. They are equipped with low floors for easier boarding, facilities for people with disabilities, air conditioning and other modern amenities to improve passengers’ comfort and travel experience.

Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, Commander of Military Region 7, checks and directs the search and collection of soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in July 2026. (Photo: VNA)

500-day campaign brings fallen soldiers closer to home

Information provided by local residents in Son La province helped authorities find the remains of two fallen soldiers after four days of searching. At Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, 701 sets of remains and 304 sets of personal items have been recovered, while in Ca Mau province, more than 3,000 unidentified graves have been excavated and biological samples collected.

Vietnamese student receives gold medal at IOAA 2026 (Photo: VNA)

All Vietnamese students win medals at IOAA 2026

The gold medalists were Nguyen Tuan Kiet from Nguyen Hue High School for Gifted Students; Le Gia Hong Minh from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted; Le Ba Tuan Viet from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Le Quang Tri from the High School for the Gifted under Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City; and Nguyen Quang Dung and Mai Van Khanh from Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province.

The delegation from the Nanko patent attorney club of Japan and officials and judges of the People's Court of Hanoi - Region 2 pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan promote exchanges on law and justice

Speaking at the working session, Chief Judge of the People’s Court of Hanoi - Region 2 Hoang Ngoc Thanh said the meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to share practical experience in judicial activities, thereby enhancing mutual understanding of the laws and practices governing the settlement of IP-related cases in Vietnam and Japan.