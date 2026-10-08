Sea turtle nests on Lam Dong's Hon Cau island for sixth time this year

Lam Dong (VNA) – A sea turtle has returned to Hon Cau island in the central province of Lam Dong to lay eggs for the sixth time this year, with 82 eggs found at Mui Tau beach on October 8, according to the Hon Cau Marine Protected Area Management Board.

A patrol team discovered the nest buried in the sand during a routine inspection of the beach. The eggs, identified as belonging to the green turtle (Chelonia mydas), were relocated to a safe incubation area. Under normal weather conditions, they are expected to hatch within 45-60 days.

The management board said the return of sea turtles to Hon Cau for nesting is a positive sign, showing that the island remains an important breeding ground for the species.

Since the beginning of 2026, sea turtles have nested six times at three beaches on Hon Cau island, namely Nhat, Mui Tau and Ba Hon. Three nests were left undisturbed at safe locations, while another three were relocated to the incubation area for protection, involving a total of 246 eggs.

The nesting season typically runs from May to October. Green turtles are the main species nesting in Hon Cau. They are listed in Vietnam's Red Data Book as an endangered species in need of safeguarding.

To protect nesting females, staff and volunteers from the marine protected area regularly patrol the beaches and monitor turtles during the nesting season. Once a turtle has returned to the sea after laying eggs, staff and volunteers immediately relocate the nest and remove all traces left by the mother turtle, preventing individuals seeking to profit from sea turtles from following her trail.

Located about 10km offshore, the Hon Cau Marine Protected Area covers approximately 12,500ha, including the island, protection belt, core zones, buffer zones and ecological restoration areas. It is one of Vietnam's 16 marine protected areas of particular importance to the marine environment.

The area is home to diverse ecosystems, including coral reefs and seagrass beds, and provides habitats and breeding grounds for numerous rare aquatic species of ecological and economic importance.

In recent years, the Hon Cau Marine Protected Area has encouraged local communities to participate in patrols and sea turtle protection. Volunteers have helped safeguard numerous nests, hatch and release thousands of baby turtles back into the sea./.

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