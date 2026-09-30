Rare sea turtle released back into the wild

Ca Mau (VNA) - A rare sea turtle weighing about 70kg was returned to the sea in Ca Mau province on September 29 after being accidentally caught in a fishing net.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Minh Nhong, Commander of the Tam Giang Tay Border Guard Station, said the unit coordinated with Tan An commune police to release the animal back into the sea.

The turtle was found at around 8 p.m. on September 28 by local fisherman Pham Viet Khai, while he was fishing offshore. After bringing it ashore and providing temporary care, Khai notified the border guard station.

The authorities subsequently assessed the animal's condition and, after determining it was healthy, released it back into the sea the following morning.

Nhong said sea turtles are rare marine animals that play an important role in marine ecosystems and face a significant risk of population decline. The fisherman's decision to report and hand over the animal for rescue and release back into the wild reflects growing community awareness of wildlife protection and contributes to biodiversity conservation and the sustainable protection of marine resources.

On September 14, another fisherman from Tan An commune gave a sea turtle weighing around 3kg to local authorities for release back into the wild./.

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