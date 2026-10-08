Culture - Sports

Hanoi launches project to build cultural industry hub in Old Quarter

The project, covering about 3,862sqm. at 17 Nguyen Thien Thuat and 40 Thanh Ha, includes around 2,317sqm. of construction area. It will renovate existing structures, improve architecture and landscaping, upgrade technical infrastructure and create spaces for cultural, artistic and creative activities.

Hanoi leaders attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the cultural industry centre. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi leaders attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the cultural industry centre. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A project to renovate and upgrade two sites in Hanoi's Old Quarter was launched on October 8, marking the first step towards establishing the Dong Xuan-Bac Qua cultural industry centre.

The project, covering about 3,862sqm. at 17 Nguyen Thien Thuat and 40 Thanh Ha, includes around 2,317sqm. of construction area. It will renovate existing structures, improve architecture and landscaping, upgrade technical infrastructure and create spaces for cultural, artistic and creative activities.

The centre is planned as a multifunctional complex featuring exhibition spaces, art galleries, creative studios, traditional handicrafts, cultural product showcases, Old Quarter cuisine, artistic performances and community activities.

The spaces will be designed to connect and complement one another, providing a platform for artists, artisans, designers, businesses and creative communities to exchange ideas, collaborate and develop cultural products, while offering new experiences for residents and visitors.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the Hoan Kiem ward People's Committee Trinh Hoang Tung said Dong Xuan-Bac Qua is a distinctive area of Hanoi's Old Quarter, with a long history of trade and rich historical, cultural and architectural values.

He said the project is expected to go beyond renovating existing facilities to create a vibrant cultural and creative destination where heritage values can be presented in new forms and where artists, artisans, businesses and young people can meet, create and develop cultural products.

The centre is also expected to generate new tourism and service offerings, helping boost trade and contribute to local socio-economic development.

Tung stressed that preserving a historic city does not mean keeping everything unchanged, but creating conditions for heritage values to be enriched, creatively developed and passed on to future generations.

The Hoan Kiem ward authorities have asked relevant agencies to ensure construction quality and progress, workplace safety, fire prevention and environmental protection, while minimising disruption to local residents and businesses.

The centre's formation has been under study since 2025. The Hanoi People's Council on July 10, 2025, issued Resolution No. 24/2025/NQ-HDND on the organisation and operation of cultural industry centres in the city.

cong-nhiej-pvan-hoa.jpg
Overall design of the Dong Xuan-Bac Qua Cultural Industry Centre in Hoan Kiem ward, Hanoi. (Photo: published by VNA)

Earlier, on May 18, 2026, the municipal People's Committee authorised the Chairman of the Hoan Kiem ward People's Committee to approve the project and establish the centre.

The groundbreaking marks the transition from investment preparation to construction, contributing to Hanoi's cultural industry development strategy by linking the preservation and promotion of Old Quarter heritage with creativity, tourism, trade and urban economic development./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi #cultural industry #Old Quarter #technical infrastructure #artistic #creative activities
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