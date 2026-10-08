Culture - Sports

Fireworks to light up Hanoi's sky for Capital Liberation Day

Fireworks are set to light up the skies over Hanoi’s West Lake and Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake on October 10 as the capital city celebrates the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.

Hoan Kiem Lake is set to sparkle with fireworks as Hanoi celebrates Capital Liberation Day. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hoan Kiem Lake is set to sparkle with fireworks as Hanoi celebrates Capital Liberation Day. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Fireworks are set to light up the skies over Hanoi’s West Lake and Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake on October 10 as the capital city celebrates the 72nd anniversary of its Liberation Day.

At West Lake, the fireworks display will feature high-altitude and low-altitude fireworks, water fireworks and pyrotechnic effects, with 900 fireworks rigs installed on the lake.

The display will be synchronized with music, creating a large-scale light and fireworks performance over the water.

At the site in front of the Hanoi Post Office in Hoan Kiem ward, the city will arrange a fireworks battery featuring high-altitude and low-altitude fireworks and pyrotechnic effects, with 350 fireworks rigs positioned on Sword Lake.

According to the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the fireworks displays are scheduled to last 15 minutes, from 9pm on October 10.
Alongside the fireworks, a wide range of cultural and artistic programs will be held at the capital's cultural and heritage spaces throughout October, offering residents and visitors opportunities to explore Hanoi's historical and cultural values through performances, exhibitions and tourism experiences.

A highlight of the celebrations will be two large-scale art programs at the Hoan Kiem Opera House on October 9 and 10.

Also on the evening of October 10, an art programme titled “80 years - Vang Mai Ban Hung Ca Hanoi” (80 Years – The Epic of Hanoi Lives On) will be held at Ba Kieu Temple Flower Garden by Hoan Kiem Lake to mark the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Hanoi Capital Armed Forces (October 19, 1946–2026). The programme will retrace the formation, combat and development of the capital's armed forces through different historical periods.

Artistic activities will take place at venues across the city. At 8pm every Friday and Saturday from October 2 to 31, Hanoi's Drama Theatre, Cheo Theater and Cai Luong Theater will stage a range of performances and works, including Huyen Tich Ho Guom (Legend of Hoan Kiem Lake), Net Duyen Cheo Ha Thanh (The Charm of Hanoi Cheo), Quan Am Thi Kinh and Nguoi Con Gai Ha Thanh (The Hanoi Young Woman), among others.

On this occasion, the city will also organise 40 mobile film screenings and 15 screenings at cinemas across Hanoi.
Alongside the art programmes, Hanoi is developing and introducing 72 suggested tour itineraries to explore the capital, marking the 72nd anniversary of Capital Liberation Day.

The itineraries showcase the capital's historical, cultural and heritage values, architecture, traditional craft villages, cuisine and creative spaces, connecting destinations, historical and cultural sites, neighbourhoods, craft villages and distinctive experiential tourism products.

The city is also completing and launching the smart tourism platform HanoiGo, which integrates information on destinations, historical sites, scenic spots, craft villages, service providers, tourism products and itineraries across the city, helping residents and visitors search for and choose tourism products.

A number of other events will continue to take place in October, including the 2026 Hanoi Autumn Festival from October 16 to 18 and the 2026 Hanoi Beverage Festival from October 9 to 11.

Earlier, the 11th Hanoi Book Festival 2026, themed “Books Open Knowledge – Technology Leads the Future”, was held along the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake from October 1 to 4.

On October 3 and 4, the 2026 Hanoi Open Dragon Boat and SUP Racing Tournament took place at Ly Tu Trong Flower Garden and on West Lake, attracting nearly 900 athletes from embassies, international organisations, provinces and cities across the country, and clubs./.

VNA
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