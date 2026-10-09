Vietnam, India’s Gujarat state seek to unlock cooperation potential

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh held meetings with leaders of India’s Gujarat state on October 8 to promote investment, trade and tourism cooperation, opening up practical avenues for tapping the potential of ties with one of India’s leading economic, industrial and commercial hubs.



During meetings with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Manh praised the state’s strengths in manufacturing, chemical, textile, seaport and logistics sectors.



He stressed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening cooperation with Indian states boasting strong economic potential, including Gujarat, to further advance the two countries’ Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in the economy, trade and investment.



The ambassador noted that businesses from both sides can expand cooperation in manufacturing, supporting industries, chemical, textile and materials production and high-tech industries. He called on Gujarat authorities to facilitate Vietnamese enterprises’ efforts to explore opportunities, launch projects and expand their investment and business activities in the state.



Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast is looking to scale up its investment in India, including developing its EV distribution and ecosystem in Gujarat. Manh expressed his hope that local authorities will support VinFast in accessing the market, completing legal procedures and obtaining the necessary licences in accordance with regulations, thererby creating favourable conditions for cooperation projects that will contribute to green transition and sustainable transport development.



The Gujarat leaders spoke highly of the prospects for economic cooperation with Vietnam and affirmed their readiness to provide information, consultancy and guidance for Vietnamese businesses on the investment environment, policy framework and necessary procedures.



Both sides agreed to strengthen connections among relevant authorities, industry associations and business communities to identify specific, feasible cooperation projects that will deliver practical benefits.



Tourism and cultural exchanges were also featured prominently in the discussions, particularly spiritual tourism and Buddhist tourism. The Gujarat leaders expressed interest in attracting more Vietnamese visitors and promoting links between travel companies from the two countries to develop suitable tourism products.



The two sides discussed connecting India’s Buddhist Circuit with cultural and spiritual destinations in Vietnam, while stepping up the promotion of their respective heritage, cultural values and tourist attractions in each other's countries.



Manh called on Gujarat to consider support measures to encourage tourism businesses to develop tours and link destinations, helping capitalise on tourism cooperation potential.



They also explored stronger cooperation between localities, including the possibility of establishing sister-city ties between areas with complementary strengths. Such partnerships could broaden exchanges, facilitate business connections and step up experience-sharing in economic development, urban management, tourism and culture.



Regarding investment and trade promotion, the two sides discussed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled for January 2027. Manh proposed continued coordination to encourage more Vietnamese enterprises to participate in investment and trade promotion activities in the state./

VNA