Society

Vietnam, Laos enhance legal awareness among border village leaders

The conference aimed to help officials, specialised forces and village leaders gain a better understanding of border-related policies and laws, thereby enhancing their sense of responsibility for managing and protecting the border line and markers, maintaining public order and promoting economic development in border areas.

A cultural, sports, and tourism exchange of the Vietnam-Laos border areas in 2022. (Photo: VNA)
A cultural, sports, and tourism exchange of the Vietnam-Laos border areas in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Savannakhet (VNA) – Vietnam and Laos held their second conference on disseminating policies and laws to outstanding village heads in the shared border areas in Savannakhet province, Laos, on October 8, aiming to strengthen border management, maintain security and promote local development.

The event was jointly organised by the foreign ministries of the two countries, bringing together nearly 300 representatives from central agencies, relevant sectors and localities along the shared border, as well as village heads from border communities on both sides. It took place as the two countries marks the 64th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the 49th anniversary of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and the 49th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos National Border Delimitation Treaty.

It aimed to help officials, specialised forces and village leaders gain a better understanding of border-related policies and laws, thereby enhancing their sense of responsibility for managing and protecting the border line and markers, maintaining public order and promoting economic development in border areas.

The conference also sought to strengthen solidarity and reinforce the two Parties and States’ consistent commitment to nuturing and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Participants discussed five key topics: security and social order in border areas; the role of communications and the importance of village elders and heads in disseminating border laws; citizenship and household registration among border residents; an overview of border affairs and bilateral cooperation in the new period; and regulations on immigration, cross-border trade and goods exchange, along with issues of concern to border communities.

Representatives of localities along the shared border also shared experience to help improve border management and protection, contributing to a peaceful, friendly, stable and sustainable Vietnam–Laos border.

Co-chairing the conference, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van and his Lao counterpart Anouparb Vongnorke highlighted the important role of village elders, village heads and other respected figures in bringing border-related laws and regulations closer to local communities.

The two deputy ministers expressed confidence that participants would share the knowledge gained at the conference with residents, set good examples and encourage people to comply with regulations on borders and territorial integrity.

The officials also called for stronger community involvement in preventing legal violations, including illegal farming and settlement across the border, unregulated migration and unregistered marriages.

They further encouraged the expansion of twinning arrangements between villages on the two sides, alongside cultural exchanges, socio-economic development and poverty reduction to improve living standards in border communities.

During the visit to Laos to attend the conferenec, the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the monument to President Kaysone Phomvihane, visited the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site, and toured the Savannakhet Special Economic Zone and Inhang Stupa in Savannakhet province./.

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#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Laos #border management #Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation #Vietnam–Laos National Border Delimitation Treaty #Vietnam-Laos border Laos Vietnam
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