5th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese scheduled for December

Hanoi (VNA) – The 5th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese, themed “Overseas Vietnamese Contribute to Enhancing National Synergy”, is scheduled to take place from December 17 to 20, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference will provide a forum for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to exchange views, propose initiatives and contribute to national development in the new era. Leaders of the Party and State are expected to attend and deliver guidance.

It aims to promote the involvement of OVs in national development programmes, particularly in science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, the green economy, investment, trade, and international integration. It will also strengthen networks of OVs in key fields and encourage practical cooperation projects between expatriates and domestic agencies, localities and businesses.

The programme is expected to feature opening and plenary sessions, thematic discussions on issues relevant to national development, and sideline activities to connect domestic partners with OV individuals and organisations in the economy, science – technology, education – training, and Vietnamese language preservation.

The SCOV has called on associations, organisations, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, experts, scientists, artists, media representatives and other community members abroad to register through Vietnam's representative agencies in their host countries.

Applicants must provide personal details as shown on their passports or citizen identity cards, Vietnamese names if applicable, an official email address, a personal telephone number, and contact details of relatives in Vietnam. The organising committee will review registrations against its selection criteria and send official invitations to selected delegates.

The OV community, which numbers approximately 6.5 million people in more than 130 countries and territories, has been growing continuously, with members enjoying increasingly stable lives. The number of experts, intellectuals, scientists, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled workers is rising, while the community's age profile is becoming younger. Some OVs have also taken up important positions in the political systems of their host countries.

Most have integrated well into their host societies while upholding Vietnamese traditions and cultural identity and maintaining close ties with their homeland. They have helped strengthen Vietnam's cooperation and friendship with other countries, and also contributed to national construction, development and defence.

Recently, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on OV affairs, following more than two decades of implementing Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, issued in 2004, and other relevant directives. The new resolution reaffirms the Party and State's consistent attention to OVs, emphasising that work related to the community is crucial to the great national solidarity strategy and forms an integral part of Vietnam's development strategy and efforts to strengthen national comprehensive power in the new era./.

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