Society

5th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese scheduled for December

The conference will provide a forum for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to exchange views, propose initiatives and contribute to national development in the new era.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with prominent overseas Vietnamese delegates attending the 4th World Conference on Overseas Vietnamese and the Forum of Overseas Vietnamese Experts and Intellectuals. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with prominent overseas Vietnamese delegates attending the 4th World Conference on Overseas Vietnamese and the Forum of Overseas Vietnamese Experts and Intellectuals. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 5th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese, themed “Overseas Vietnamese Contribute to Enhancing National Synergy”, is scheduled to take place from December 17 to 20, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference will provide a forum for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to exchange views, propose initiatives and contribute to national development in the new era. Leaders of the Party and State are expected to attend and deliver guidance.

It aims to promote the involvement of OVs in national development programmes, particularly in science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, the green economy, investment, trade, and international integration. It will also strengthen networks of OVs in key fields and encourage practical cooperation projects between expatriates and domestic agencies, localities and businesses.

The programme is expected to feature opening and plenary sessions, thematic discussions on issues relevant to national development, and sideline activities to connect domestic partners with OV individuals and organisations in the economy, science – technology, education – training, and Vietnamese language preservation.

The SCOV has called on associations, organisations, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, experts, scientists, artists, media representatives and other community members abroad to register through Vietnam's representative agencies in their host countries.

Applicants must provide personal details as shown on their passports or citizen identity cards, Vietnamese names if applicable, an official email address, a personal telephone number, and contact details of relatives in Vietnam. The organising committee will review registrations against its selection criteria and send official invitations to selected delegates.

The OV community, which numbers approximately 6.5 million people in more than 130 countries and territories, has been growing continuously, with members enjoying increasingly stable lives. The number of experts, intellectuals, scientists, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled workers is rising, while the community's age profile is becoming younger. Some OVs have also taken up important positions in the political systems of their host countries.

Most have integrated well into their host societies while upholding Vietnamese traditions and cultural identity and maintaining close ties with their homeland. They have helped strengthen Vietnam's cooperation and friendship with other countries, and also contributed to national construction, development and defence.

Recently, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on OV affairs, following more than two decades of implementing Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, issued in 2004, and other relevant directives. The new resolution reaffirms the Party and State's consistent attention to OVs, emphasising that work related to the community is crucial to the great national solidarity strategy and forms an integral part of Vietnam's development strategy and efforts to strengthen national comprehensive power in the new era./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #5th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese #State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) #Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Associate Professor Dang Duc Huy (left) poses for a photo with Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals drive innovation

Overseas Vietnamese scientists do not have to return to Vietnam for long-term work to make an impact. They can contribute by joining collaborative research teams, sharing analytical techniques, facilitating access to modern equipment, and linking Vietnam with international labs and universities.

At the meeting of the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education in Hanoi on September 25 (Photo: VNA)

Lifelong learning programme to be expanded to overseas Vietnamese

In the new period, the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) will focus on improving the quality of its activities on digital platforms, while renewing learning models towards digitalisation and green transformation to meet the country’s development requirements, according to APE President Nguyen Thi Doan.

See more

The international workshop on empowering women in the care economy on October 8, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Int’l workshop focuses on women’s empowerment in the care economy

Vietnam has built a relatively comprehensive legal and policy framework to underpin the sector, including the Labour Code, the Law on Gender Equality, the Law on Social Insurance, the Law on Population and the National Strategy on Gender Equality for 2021-2030. Together, they set goals and measures to narrow gender gaps and give women and men equal opportunities to benefit across a range of areas.

A sea turtle nest found at Mui Tau Beach on Hon Cau Island after a night of rain. (Photo: VNA)

Sea turtle nests on Lam Dong's Hon Cau island for sixth time this year

Since the beginning of 2026, sea turtles have nested six times at three beaches on Hon Cau island, namely Nhat, Mui Tau and Ba Hon. Three nests were left undisturbed at safe locations, while another three were relocated to the incubation area for protection, involving a total of 246 eggs.

The “Colours of the Five Continents” street festival tales place at the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone, attracting large crowds of locals and international visitors (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism gains appeal from safety, diverse experiences

According to international reports referenced by the WEF, Vietnam has a high level of safety awareness, a low crime rate and a terrorism impact score of zero. These factors helped place the country’s Safety and Security indicator among the world’s highest in the TTDI 2026 rankings.

At Phong Nha communal Public Administration Service Centre in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Administrative reform shifts focus to practical results

Agencies largely kept the receipt, processing and return of administrative results running continuously, openly and transparently, with citizens and firms at the centre of public service delivery. They also kept upgrading, linking and using the databases serving administrative processing, carried out tasks under the 100-day Action Plan for the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, and rolled out new initiatives and models to lift service quality.

Rendering of the APEC Phu Quoc Convention and Exhibition Centre and multipurpose performance venue (Photo: Sun Group)

Inside Phu Quoc’s APEC landmarks: Features ‘never seen before’

Nicolas Medrano, Design Principle and SOM’s Asia-Pacific Practice Leader, said from the outset, the project was designed to fit Phu Quoc's terrain, coastline, elevation and geography. It includes extensive outdoor public spaces that connect people directly with nature, providing a foundation built to adapt, withstand challenges and develop sustainably over the next century.

An architectural rendering of the VIP terminal at Phu Quoc International Airport

Phu Quoc int’l airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

Under the adjusted plan, several sections of internal service roads will be added or revised to meet security, safety and operational requirements for the event. A parking area for ground service vehicles and equipment will also be added east of the VIP/general aviation terminal.

Participants in the conference on people-to-people diplomacy in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy contributes to Ho Chi Minh City’s development

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 117 licensed foreign NGOs operating in areas including healthcare, education, social protection and community development. As of September 2026, the municipal People’s Committee had approved 30 applications to receive and implement project and non-project aid packages, with total committed funding of about 302 billion VND (11.6 million USD).