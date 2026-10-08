Nguyen Van Dai labeled as terrorist over role in Viet Tan

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security has identified Nguyen Van Dai, who now lives in Germany, as a person engaged in terrorist activities, in accordance with Vietnamese and international laws.

The ministry said Dai, a Vietnamese citizen born on May 6, 1969, in Hung Yen province and also known as "Nguyen Viet Hung", is a member of the "Central Committee" of Viet Tan, a terrorist organisation.

The Hanoi People's Court sentenced Dai in 2007 to four years in prison and four years of probation for "conducting propaganda against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" under Article 88 of the 1999 Penal Code.

In 2018, the same court sentenced him to 15 years in prison and five years of probation for "carrying out activities aimed at overthrowing the people's administration" under Article 109 of the Penal Code. The sentence was later suspended, and he left for Germany.

On December 5, 2025, the ministry's Investigation Security Agency issued a wanted notice for Dai on the charge of "making, storing, distributing or spreading information, documents and items against the State" under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

On December 31, 2025, the court tried Dai in absentia and sentenced him to 17 years in prison and five years of probation on the same charge./.

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