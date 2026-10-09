Vietnam, Panama elevate ties to new stage of substantive, effective cooperation: official

Hanoi (VNA) – Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino’s official visit to Vietnam from October 5 to 8 heralded a new phase for bilateral relations, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang has said.



In an interview granted to the press following the visit, Giang highlighted the significance of the visit, which was the highest-level trip from Panama in 14 years and the first by a Latin American head of state to Vietnam following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of the 16th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure.



He noted that the successful talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and President Mulino, together with meetings between the two countries’ leaders, had reached agreement on strategic orientations for advancing bilateral ties in a more comprehensive, substantive and sustainable manner.



Both sides demonstrated their high regard for each other’s positions and roles in their respective regions, with Vietnam recognising Panama’s importance in Latin America and Panama valuing Vietnam’s role in Southeast Asia.



The joint statement issued during the visit reflects the two countries’ political will, strategic vision and strong commitment to deepening their traditional friendship and cooperation, while establishing a foundation and roadmap for the next stage of bilateral relations, he said.



A major outcome was the strengthening of the institutional and legal framework for cooperation through the signing of 10 important cooperation documents covering security, agriculture, transport, customs, tourism, training and trade.



They are expected to generate greater values linked with the countries' national interests and sustainable development in all fields matching their strength, potential and cooperation needs.



The visit also opened up new avenues for economic connectivity beyond traditional trade, Giang said. In particular, the two sides recognised the potential to link Panama’s international logistics network, including the Panama Canal, with Vietnam’s maritime and aviation infrastructure and financial – banking centres. Such connectivity could help Vietnam establish more stable links with markets and supply chains across Latin America and the Caribbean.



Meanwhile, the Vietnam–Panama Business Forum provided a platform for enterprises from both countries to explore partnerships and expand business connections. The event also conveyed a strong message about the two governments’ commitment to improving the investment climate, opening markets and facilitating investment, he added.





Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo published by VNA)

Turning commitments into concrete results



Looking ahead, Giang stressed that the priority is to translate the vision shared by the two countries’ leaders into concrete cooperation outcomes, projects and tangible benefits for their peoples and businesses.



He called for the outcomes of the visit to be communicated effectively to ministries, sectors, localities, organisations, enterprises and the public, enabling relevant stakeholders to develop action plans and specific measures to make the most of bilateral cooperation opportunities.



Maintaining and deepening political trust through high-level exchanges and contacts at all levels will remain essential. Cooperation mechanisms across Party, State and parliamentary channels, together with people-to-people exchanges, will provide a solid foundation for tapping into cooperation opportunities and potential, he said.



The two countries should also expand cooperation into areas where Panama has considerable strengths and Vietnam has growing needs, including port services, agriculture, infrastructure, transport, finance – banking, education – training, and tourism.



In trade and investment, the deputy minister encouraged Vietnamese businesses to proactively explore opportunities in Latin American markets, building on the institutional and legal framework established during the visit. Vietnam, in turn, stands ready to support Panama in accessing opportunities in the ASEAN market.



At the multilateral level, the two countries will continue close coordination and mutual support at major international forums and organisations, particularly the United Nations.



Sharing common views on independence, freedom, sovereignty, respect for international law and the importance of multilateralism, Vietnam and Panama will work together for peace, cooperation and development, he noted. Such coordination will enhance both countries’ standing and contribute to peace, stability and development regionally and globally.



Expressing confidence in the positive momentum generated by President Mulino’s visit, Giang said it will provide an important impetus for Vietnam–Panama relations to enter a new stage of more substantive, effective and sustainable development./.