Vietnamese leaders congratulate Indian PM on 25 years in public service

The visit comes as the two countries are actively preparing to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027. It therefore provides an important opportunity for both sides to review the achievements of six decades of cooperation, assess existing challenges, and reaffirm their determination to bring bilateral relations to a new level, Uch Leang, Acting Director of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) and the President of the Cambodia Alumni from Vietnam Association (CAVA).