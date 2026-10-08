Vietnamese leaders congratulate Indian PM on 25 years in public service

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 8 sent congratulatory letters to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 25th anniversary of serving as head of the Government and Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Narendra Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001 and then Prime Minister of India in 2014./.
Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 8 sent congratulatory letters to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 25th anniversary of serving as head of the Government and Chief Minister of Gujarat.