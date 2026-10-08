Fourth working day of 14th Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth plenum of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee discussed key issues related to socio-economic development, the Party building and the revision of the Party Statutes and adopted a resolution on October 8, its fourth working day, before wrapping up in the afternoon.

In the morning, Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, on behalf of the Politburo, chaired the discussions.

​Participants looked into a report on socio-economic development and state budget implementation in 2026, and draft socio-economic development and state budget plan for 2027. They also discussed the overall outline and four thematic outlines for reviewing practices and considering amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes.

Another focus was a detailed outline for the report reviewing 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030), orientations for leading national development over the following 100 years (2030–2130), and a report reviewing 40 years of implementing the Platform on National Construction during the Transition to Socialism.

The Politburo and Secretariat considered and commented on reports responding to and explaining opinions raised by Party Central Committee members during discussions on October 7.

In the afternoon, Politburo member and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Politburo, chaired the closing session, during which participants listened to the Politburo’s report responding to and explaining opinions raised during the plenum.

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presented a Politburo report on opinions concerning inspection and supervision, Party members’ participation in investment and business activities, amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes, a review of the Party’s 100-year leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, and 40 years of implementing the Platform on national construction.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc delivered a Politburo report on opinions about the Party building and rectification, the Party’s leadership methods and personnel affairs.

Meanwhile, Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc presented a report on socio-economic development and the attraction and employment of talented people.

The Party Central Committee discussed these issues and voted to adopt the resolution of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam delivered the closing remarks.

The Party Central Committee called on the entire Party, people and armed forces to continue upholding patriotism, strengthening solidarity and unity, and working together with a strong sense of responsibility, self-reliance, self-strengthening and innovation to overcome all difficulties and challenges, successfully fulfil the goals and tasks set for 2026, and strive to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress./.

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