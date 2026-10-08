Vietnam, Laos seek to deepen strategic cohesion in defence ties

​Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Khamlieng Outhakaysone in Vientiane on October 8.



During the meeting, part of PM Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos, Giang stressed that the visit marks PM Hung’s first official overseas visit since taking office, demonstrating the highest priority Vietnam gives to its relations with Laos.



He expressed his belief that bilateral defence ties will continue to develop with greater “strategic cohesion”.



The Vietnamese and Lao officials spoke highly of the results of the 2026 cooperation plan implemented by agencies and units of the two defence ministries, particularly the tasks assigned by the high-ranking leaders of the two countries.



They agreed to step up the implementation of the agreed areas of cooperation. In particular, the two sides will continue coordinating with and supporting each other at regional and international multilateral forums, as well as events hosted by either side, and finalise the 2027 cooperation plan, focusing on training and military medicine.



They will also work together to build plans for activities marking the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2027).



Giang expressed his pleasure at welcoming his host to Vietnam for an official visit, the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, and the joint civil defence exercise involving the three countries' militaries in response to super typhoon from October 12 to 15./.

VNA