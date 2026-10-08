Society

Korean Broadcasting System reopens office in Vietnam

KBS is now the fifth Korean media outlet to have a bureau in Vietnam and the 31st foreign media organisation operating in the country.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third, right) on October 8 presents a licence for the reopening of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) bureau in Vietnam. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third, right) on October 8 presents a licence for the reopening of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) bureau in Vietnam. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on October 8 presented a licence for the reopening of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) bureau in Vietnam, describing the move as an important milestone in media cooperation between the two countries.

Hang said the bureau reopening will contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and promoting the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

She noted that KBS is now the fifth Korean media outlet to have a bureau in Vietnam and the 31st foreign media organisation operating in the country.

The return of KBS, she said, will further diversify the network of international press agencies in Vietnam and provide an additional channel for Korean and international audiences to gain a better understanding of Vietnam, its people and development.

Regarding the Vietnam–RoK relations, Hang said that nearly 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have been developing strongly, with substantive results across areas. The RoK is now the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, the second-largest partner in ODA and tourism, and the third-largest in trade and labour of the Southeast Asian nation.

Looking ahead, the Deputy Minister expressed her hope that the two countries will become increasingly important partners of each other and develop more “lighthouse projects” that symbolise bilateral cooperation.

As Vietnam enters a new stage of development, the official called on KBS and other Korean media outlets to continue accompanying Vietnam by providing timely, objective and in-depth coverage of the country’s development, renewal and international integration.

She affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with relevant agencies, will create favourable conditions for KBS to operate effectively in Vietnam.

Addressing the event, Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Lee Miyon said Korean media agencies' growing interest in establishing bureaus in Vietnam is highly significant. She thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister Hang for their active support for such activities.

Ahead of the 35th founding anniversary of Vietnam–RoK diplomatic relations in 2027, the embassy will organise various activities to help strengthen bilateral ties, the diplomat said, asking media organisations of both countries to pay attention to and cover these events.

Yang Sungmo, head of KBS’s bureau in Vietnam, thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies for creating favourable conditions for KBS to resume operations in the country.

He said the establishment of the KBS bureau in Vietnam followed the high-level meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung in April, marking an important step in bilateral media cooperation.

Yang added he is ready and committed to filling his “reporting notebook” with multidimensional stories about Vietnam’s impressive development journey for Korean audiences, helping further deepen the friendship between the two countries./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Korean Broadcasting System #KBs #office in Vietnam #media cooperation #Vietnam #RoK Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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