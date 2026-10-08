Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

The two leaders affirmed that both countries consistently attach the highest priority to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, describing the relationship as a special bond between the two Parties, States and people and a foundation for jointly creating and sharing development opportunities.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, as part of his official visit to Laos.

General Secretary and President Thongloun warmly welcomed PM Hung on his first official visit to Laos in his capacity as head of the Vietnamese Government, shortly after Laos completed the consolidation of its leadership positions and Saleumxay Kommasith assumed the post of Prime Minister.

The Lao leader said the visit carries important significance and reflects the special solidarity between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam. He conveyed his regards to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and other senior Vietnamese leaders.

He congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, particularly in socio-economic development, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve further successes in the renewal process and successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

The Lao leader spoke highly of close coordination between the two governments in implementing high-level agreements and the results of comprehensive cooperation, particularly in politics, foreign affairs, defence, security, economy, trade, investment, culture, education and training, and cooperation between localities. He also acknowledged the two sides’ efforts to address difficulties and obstacles in bilateral cooperation.

PM Hung expressed his pleasure at making his first official visit to Laos as head of the Vietnamese Government and conveyed the warm regards of General Secretary and President Lam and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders to the Lao leader.

He congratulated Laos on its important achievements and highly valued the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting of the 12th Central Committee of the LPRP and the second session of the 10th Lao National Assembly, which adopted major policies on political system building, socio-economic development, national defence and security, and external relations.

The PM briefed the host on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and efforts to address issues related to institutions, organisational structure, resources, personnel, and leadership and governance methods, while promoting innovation, digital transformation and the economy’s self-reliance and resilience. He also shared key outcomes of the fourth plenum of the 14th Central Committee of the CPV.

Briefing the Lao leader on the outcomes of the earlier talks with his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith, PM Hung said the two sides had frankly and sincerely exchanged views and reached agreement on important measures to make the bilateral relations deeper, more substantive and effective. The two sides signed 11 cooperation documents on this occasion.

He stressed the need to create strong qualitative changes in bilateral cooperation, focusing on removing bottlenecks and promoting key projects and areas of cooperation to deliver tangible benefits to the people of the two nations.

The two leaders affirmed that both countries consistently attach the highest priority to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, describing the relationship as a special bond between the two Parties, States and people and a foundation for jointly creating and sharing development opportunities.

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam will do its utmost, together with Laos, to preserve, nurture and pass on to future generations the close and loyal ties between the two nations, considering this a strategic task of particular importance to the security and development of each country.

The leaders agreed to enhance connectivity between the two economies through stronger trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, logistics, science and technology cooperation, while stepping up collaboration in culture, education and training, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities.

They agreed to work together to successfully organise activities under the “Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship” in 2027, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2027), along with other important events between the two Parties and States.

The two leaders also agreed to step up exchanges and consultations on strategic issues amid rapid and complex regional and international developments, and continue close coordination at regional and international forums to contribute to maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

PM Hung affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will closely coordinate with the Lao Government in directing ministries, sectors and localities to seriously and effectively implement high-level agreements, ensuring that commitments are translated into action and action into results that deliver practical benefits to the people, thereby further deepening and enhancing the effectiveness of the special Vietnam-Laos relationship./.

#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Laos #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Lao People’s Revolutionary Party #Thongloun Sisoulith Laos Vietnam
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