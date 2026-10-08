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Vietnam, Laos vow to strengthen special ties, boost connectivity

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, as part of his official visit to Laos.

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