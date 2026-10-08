Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Lao National Assembly President

Vientiane (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had a meeting with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.



At the meeting, held as part of his official visit to Laos, PM Hung said he is honoured to visit Laos in his new position and become the first foreign leader to come here after Laos completed the consolidation of its leadership and his host assumed the new role.



He warmly congratulated Sonexay on his election as President of the Lao NA and conveyed the best wishes from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, President of the NA Tran Thanh Man, and other senior Vietnamese Party and State leaders, to the top Lao legislator.



PM Hung congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their important achievements in national construction and development, expressing his belief that the country will overcome all challenges and successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the 2026–2031 socio-economic development plan.



Briefing Sonexay on the outcomes of his talks with Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and meeting with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Hung said the two sides had discussed various issues and reached a high degree of consensus on major orientations for further enhancing bilateral relations in a substantive and effective manner.



They had also agreed to implement the commitments and agreements reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, with a determination to bring about strong qualitative changes, moving from “good cooperation” to “effective cooperation” and from “commitments” to “concrete results,” he stressed.



For his part, NA President Sonexay expressed his pleasure at meeting PM Hung again during the latter's first official visit to Laos as head of the Vietnamese Government, saying that the visit demonstrates Vietnamese Party and State’s high regard for the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two nations.



He congratulated Vietnam on its significant achievements under the clear-sighted and decisive leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary and President Lam, particularly in socio-economic development.



The top Lao legislator also conveyed his greetings to General Secretary and President Lam, NA President Tran Thanh Man, and other Vietnamese Party, State and NA leaders.



The two leaders expressed their delight at the continued positive development of Vietnam–Laos, Laos–Vietnam relations across all fields, with political ties growing increasingly close and trustworthy; cooperation in defence, security and foreign affairs continuing to be strengthened; and economic, trade and investment cooperation recording positive development. Cooperation in the fields of education and training, transport, energy and culture, as well as people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, have also become increasingly substantive.

The two sides agreed to enhance people-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations, and step up information dissemination, communications and education on the history and tradition of the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.​

They also agreed to closely coordinate in making thorough preparations for activities under the “Vietnam–Laos and Laos–Vietnam Year of Solidarity, Friendship and Cohesion” in 2027, which will mark the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2027).

PM Hung spoke highly of the role of the Lao NA in building and improving the legal system and overseeing the implementation of policies and measures on socio-economic development, budget and monetary affairs. He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always strongly support Laos's renewal, national development and international integration, and stand ready to continue coordinating with and supporting Laos in effectively capitalising on opportunities for fast and sustainable development.

Emphasising the need to bring about substantive progress in bilateral cooperation, PM Hung asked the Lao NA to pay attention to and support the study, promulgation and application of appropriate policies and regulations to remove bottlenecks, effectively mobilise state and business resources, accelerate the implementation of key cooperation projects and areas, and create more favourable conditions for enterprises from the two countries to invest and do business in each other's markets, thereby delivering practical benefits to the people of both countries.

Appreciating the role of the legislatures of the two countries in fostering and deepening the Vietnam–Laos special relationship, the PM proposed the two NAs continue to increase exchanges of delegations and share experience in lawmaking, supervision and deciding important national issues; closely coordinate at regional and international parliamentary forums; and further promote the role of the legislative bodies in advancing economic, trade and investment cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The Lao leader affirmed that the Lao NA will closely coordinate with its Vietnamese counterpart in overseeing the implementation of high-level agreements and signed cooperation agreements, particularly key economic projects, thereby helping to deepen comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The two sides agreed that amid complex developments in the regional and international situation, the continued consolidation and strengthening of Vietnam–Laos relations carry long-term strategic significance for the cause of national construction and development in each country./.

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