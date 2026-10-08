Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Lao National Assembly President

PM Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always strongly support Laos's renewal, national development and international integration, and stand ready to continue coordinating with and supporting Laos in effectively capitalising on opportunities for fast and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had a meeting with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

At the meeting, held as part of his official visit to Laos, PM Hung said he is honoured to visit Laos in his new position and become the first foreign leader to come here after Laos completed the consolidation of its leadership and his host assumed the new role.

He warmly congratulated Sonexay on his election as President of the Lao NA and conveyed the best wishes from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, President of the NA Tran Thanh Man, and other senior Vietnamese Party and State leaders, to the top Lao legislator.

PM Hung congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their important achievements in national construction and development, expressing his belief that the country will overcome all challenges and successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the 2026–2031 socio-economic development plan.

Briefing Sonexay on the outcomes of his talks with Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and meeting with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, PM Hung said the two sides had discussed various issues and reached a high degree of consensus on major orientations for further enhancing bilateral relations in a substantive and effective manner.

They had also agreed to implement the commitments and agreements reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, with a determination to bring about strong qualitative changes, moving from “good cooperation” to “effective cooperation” and from “commitments” to “concrete results,” he stressed.

For his part, NA President Sonexay expressed his pleasure at meeting PM Hung again during the latter's first official visit to Laos as head of the Vietnamese Government, saying that the visit demonstrates Vietnamese Party and State’s high regard for the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two nations.

He congratulated Vietnam on its significant achievements under the clear-sighted and decisive leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary and President Lam, particularly in socio-economic development.

The top Lao legislator also conveyed his greetings to General Secretary and President Lam, NA President Tran Thanh Man, and other Vietnamese Party, State and NA leaders.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the continued positive development of Vietnam–Laos, Laos–Vietnam relations across all fields, with political ties growing increasingly close and trustworthy; cooperation in defence, security and foreign affairs continuing to be strengthened; and economic, trade and investment cooperation recording positive development. Cooperation in the fields of education and training, transport, energy and culture, as well as people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities, have also become increasingly substantive.

The two sides agreed to enhance people-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations, and step up information dissemination, communications and education on the history and tradition of the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.​

They also agreed to closely coordinate in making thorough preparations for activities under the “Vietnam–Laos and Laos–Vietnam Year of Solidarity, Friendship and Cohesion” in 2027, which will mark the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2027).

PM Hung spoke highly of the role of the Lao NA in building and improving the legal system and overseeing the implementation of policies and measures on socio-economic development, budget and monetary affairs. He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always strongly support Laos's renewal, national development and international integration, and stand ready to continue coordinating with and supporting Laos in effectively capitalising on opportunities for fast and sustainable development.

Emphasising the need to bring about substantive progress in bilateral cooperation, PM Hung asked the Lao NA to pay attention to and support the study, promulgation and application of appropriate policies and regulations to remove bottlenecks, effectively mobilise state and business resources, accelerate the implementation of key cooperation projects and areas, and create more favourable conditions for enterprises from the two countries to invest and do business in each other's markets, thereby delivering practical benefits to the people of both countries.

Appreciating the role of the legislatures of the two countries in fostering and deepening the Vietnam–Laos special relationship, the PM proposed the two NAs continue to increase exchanges of delegations and share experience in lawmaking, supervision and deciding important national issues; closely coordinate at regional and international parliamentary forums; and further promote the role of the legislative bodies in advancing economic, trade and investment cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The Lao leader affirmed that the Lao NA will closely coordinate with its Vietnamese counterpart in overseeing the implementation of high-level agreements and signed cooperation agreements, particularly key economic projects, thereby helping to deepen comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The two sides agreed that amid complex developments in the regional and international situation, the continued consolidation and strengthening of Vietnam–Laos relations carry long-term strategic significance for the cause of national construction and development in each country./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #PM Le Minh Hung #Lao National Assembly President #comprehensive cooperation #strategic cohesion #Vietnam #Laos Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

The two leaders affirmed that both countries consistently attach the highest priority to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, describing the relationship as a special bond between the two Parties, States and people and a foundation for jointly creating and sharing development opportunities.

See more

Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (second, left), IPU President Tulia Ackson (centre) and delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

NA Vice President holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of IPU-153

Dien thanked her and the Parliament of Tanzania for hosting IPU-153 and acknowledging her contributions during her tenure as IPU President. He asked Ackson, as former President of the Tanzanian Parliament, to help promote economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Tanzania, matching the two countries’ strong political relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) holds talks with his Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung holds talks with Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith

The two leaders affirmed that defence and security cooperation remains a pillar of the bilateral ties, agreeing to strengthen coordination in maintaining security, political stability and social order, combating transnational crime, drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling and high-tech crime, and managing and protecting the shared border.

Officials attend the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Fourth working day of 14th Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

The Party Central Committee called on the entire Party, people and armed forces to continue upholding patriotism, strengthening solidarity and unity, and working together with a strong sense of responsibility, self-reliance, self-strengthening and innovation to overcome all difficulties and challenges, successfully fulfil the goals and tasks set for 2026, and strive to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam delivers the closing remarks at the fourth meeting of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee wraps up fourth meeting

The decisions issued at this meeting aim to strengthen leadership and implementation capacity and rally the strength of the entire nation, with the value of the plenum ultimately reflected in the issues addressed and improvements in people’s lives.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15 (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President to pay official visit to China

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15.

The article by Uch Leang, Acting Director of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) and the President of the Cambodia Alumni from Vietnam Association (CAVA) on Khmer Times (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM’s visit opens new phase of cooperation between Vietnam, Cambodia

The visit comes as the two countries are actively preparing to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027. It therefore provides an important opportunity for both sides to review the achievements of six decades of cooperation, assess existing challenges, and reaffirm their determination to bring bilateral relations to a new level, Uch Leang, Acting Director of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) and the President of the Cambodia Alumni from Vietnam Association (CAVA).

PM arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos

PM arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos

The visit provides an opportunity for the two Parties and Governments to reaffirm the special solidarity and faithful bond between Vietnam and Laos, a close relationship forged, tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. It also demonstrates the political resolve of the senior leaders of the two Parties and Governments to further develop the Vietnam–Laos special relationship in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam-RoK Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the ceremony celebrating the RoK’s National Foundation Day. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote friendship, mutual understanding

Around 350,000 Vietnamese are currently living, studying and working in the RoK, while some 200,000 Koreans are residing and working in Vietnam. Together with Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families, these communities have become natural bridges connecting the two peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

Panamanian President wraps up official visit to Vietnam

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive developments in bilateral relations in recent years, noting that there remains significant room for greater cooperation and complementarity, particularly in trade, investment and economic ties. They also held extensive discussions on strategic directions to further deepen and strengthen bilateral relations in a more substantive and practical manner.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation leaves Hanoi on October 8 for official visits to Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs for official visits to Laos, Cambodia

This is PM Hung’s first official trip to Laos and Cambodia, reaffirming the high importance and priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with the two neighbouring countries. It also helps further deepen the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” between Vietnam and Laos and the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia.

The North-South Expressway (Eastern section) project in Dak Lak province has been completed (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM orders removal of bottlenecks in key projects

Key projects in the industry and trade and construction sectors play a particularly important role in driving growth, boosting production, strengthening infrastructure capacity, ensuring energy security, enhancing the competitiveness of the economy and creating new momentum for development in the coming period.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien addresses the high-level General Debate of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-153) in Arusha, Tanzania, on October 7 (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice President proposes priorities for inter-parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam is determined to undertake strong institutional reforms to create a development-enabling environment, with science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and the circular economy serving as key drivers. The Vietnamese NA is also stepping up lawmaking, supreme oversight and making decisions on major national issues.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung’s Laos visit to help deepen bilateral relations

The two countries established diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962. On July 18, 1977, they signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, providing an important political and legal foundation for strengthening bilateral ties and supporting each country’s cause of national construction and defence.