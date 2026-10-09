☀️ Morning digest on October 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith held talks in Vientiane on October 8, agreeing to further deepen the Vietnam-Laos special relationship, with political ties continuing to serve as the core for bilateral relations.



PM Saleumxay warmly welcomed PM Hung on his first official visit to Laos as head of the Vietnamese Government, saying that the trip reflects the high level of political trust and the special and faithful ties between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam. He expressed his belief that the visit will help further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam in a substantive and effective manner. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, as part of his official visit to Laos.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Thongloun warmly welcomed PM Hung on his first official visit to Laos in his capacity as head of the Vietnamese Government, shortly after Laos completed the consolidation of its leadership positions and Saleumxay Kommasith assumed the post of Prime Minister. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had a meeting with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.



At the meeting, held as part of his official visit to Laos, PM Hung said he is honoured to visit Laos in his new position and become the first foreign leader to come here after Laos completed the consolidation of its leadership and his host assumed the new role. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith attended and delivered remarks at the Vietnam-Laos Investment Promotion Conference in Vientiane on the afternoon of October 8 as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Laos.



The conference was attended by leaders of ministries, sectors and localities, as well as a large number of representatives from businesses and investors of both countries. Read full story



- The fourth meeting of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on October 8 afternoon after four days of work, completing all of its agenda.



Delivering his closing remarks, General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that building on the decisions made since the beginning of the 14th tenure, the meeting further concretised the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, linking the Party building with national governance and development. Read full story



- The 5th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese, themed “Overseas Vietnamese Contribute to Enhancing National Synergy”, is scheduled to take place from December 17 to 20, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The conference will provide a forum for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to exchange views, propose initiatives and contribute to national development in the new era. Leaders of the Party and State are expected to attend and deliver guidance. Read full story



- The third Capital Economic Forum (CEF III 2026) was held in Hanoi on October 8 under the theme “Growth Drivers from High-Quality Human Resources,” focusing on how to develop a workforce capable of driving productivity, innovation and competitiveness in the new economy.



The forum was organised under the direction of the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), with the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HANOISME) serving as the coordinating organiser alongside a network of 18 co-hosting units. Read full story



- The 18th international conference on the East Sea concluded in Hanoi on October 8, with experts stressing the need to strengthen international law, crisis-management mechanisms and practical cooperation to maintain peace and stability in the strategically important waterway.



Organised by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam under the theme “Contestation, Connectivity and Cooperation: The South China Sea and the Regional Maritime Order,” the two-day conference brought together experts and policymakers to discuss challenges facing the region’s maritime order./. Read full story