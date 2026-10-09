Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 9

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith held talks in Vientiane on October 8, agreeing to further deepen the Vietnam-Laos special relationship, with political ties continuing to serve as the core for bilateral relations.

PM Saleumxay warmly welcomed PM Hung on his first official visit to Laos as head of the Vietnamese Government, saying that the trip reflects the high level of political trust and the special and faithful ties between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam. He expressed his belief that the visit will help further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam in a substantive and effective manner. Read full story

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, as part of his official visit to Laos.

potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-hoi-kien-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-lao-thongloun-sisoulith.jpg
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Thongloun warmly welcomed PM Hung on his first official visit to Laos in his capacity as head of the Vietnamese Government, shortly after Laos completed the consolidation of its leadership positions and Saleumxay Kommasith assumed the post of Prime Minister. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had a meeting with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

At the meeting, held as part of his official visit to Laos, PM Hung said he is honoured to visit Laos in his new position and become the first foreign leader to come here after Laos completed the consolidation of its leadership and his host assumed the new role. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith attended and delivered remarks at the Vietnam-Laos Investment Promotion Conference in Vientiane on the afternoon of October 8 as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Laos.

The conference was attended by leaders of ministries, sectors and localities, as well as a large number of representatives from businesses and investors of both countries. Read full story

- The fourth meeting of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on October 8 afternoon after four days of work, completing all of its agenda.

Delivering his closing remarks, General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that building on the decisions made since the beginning of the 14th tenure, the meeting further concretised the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, linking the Party building with national governance and development. Read full story

- The 5th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese, themed “Overseas Vietnamese Contribute to Enhancing National Synergy”, is scheduled to take place from December 17 to 20, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference will provide a forum for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to exchange views, propose initiatives and contribute to national development in the new era. Leaders of the Party and State are expected to attend and deliver guidance. Read full story

- The third Capital Economic Forum (CEF III 2026) was held in Hanoi on October 8 under the theme “Growth Drivers from High-Quality Human Resources,” focusing on how to develop a workforce capable of driving productivity, innovation and competitiveness in the new economy.

The forum was organised under the direction of the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), with the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HANOISME) serving as the coordinating organiser alongside a network of 18 co-hosting units. Read full story

- The 18th international conference on the East Sea concluded in Hanoi on October 8, with experts stressing the need to strengthen international law, crisis-management mechanisms and practical cooperation to maintain peace and stability in the strategically important waterway.

Organised by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam under the theme “Contestation, Connectivity and Cooperation: The South China Sea and the Regional Maritime Order,” the two-day conference brought together experts and policymakers to discuss challenges facing the region’s maritime order./. Read full story

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Lao National Assembly President

PM Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always strongly support Laos's renewal, national development and international integration, and stand ready to continue coordinating with and supporting Laos in effectively capitalising on opportunities for fast and sustainable development.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

The two leaders affirmed that both countries consistently attach the highest priority to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, describing the relationship as a special bond between the two Parties, States and people and a foundation for jointly creating and sharing development opportunities.

Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (second, left), IPU President Tulia Ackson (centre) and delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

NA Vice President holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of IPU-153

Dien thanked her and the Parliament of Tanzania for hosting IPU-153 and acknowledging her contributions during her tenure as IPU President. He asked Ackson, as former President of the Tanzanian Parliament, to help promote economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Tanzania, matching the two countries’ strong political relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) holds talks with his Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung holds talks with Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith

The two leaders affirmed that defence and security cooperation remains a pillar of the bilateral ties, agreeing to strengthen coordination in maintaining security, political stability and social order, combating transnational crime, drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling and high-tech crime, and managing and protecting the shared border.

Officials attend the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Fourth working day of 14th Party Central Committee's fourth plenum

The Party Central Committee called on the entire Party, people and armed forces to continue upholding patriotism, strengthening solidarity and unity, and working together with a strong sense of responsibility, self-reliance, self-strengthening and innovation to overcome all difficulties and challenges, successfully fulfil the goals and tasks set for 2026, and strive to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

General Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President To Lam delivers the closing remarks at the fourth meeting of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

14th Party Central Committee wraps up fourth meeting

The decisions issued at this meeting aim to strengthen leadership and implementation capacity and rally the strength of the entire nation, with the value of the plenum ultimately reflected in the issues addressed and improvements in people’s lives.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15 (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President to pay official visit to China

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will pay an official visit to China and co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15.

The article by Uch Leang, Acting Director of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) and the President of the Cambodia Alumni from Vietnam Association (CAVA) on Khmer Times (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM’s visit opens new phase of cooperation between Vietnam, Cambodia

The visit comes as the two countries are actively preparing to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027. It therefore provides an important opportunity for both sides to review the achievements of six decades of cooperation, assess existing challenges, and reaffirm their determination to bring bilateral relations to a new level, Uch Leang, Acting Director of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) and the President of the Cambodia Alumni from Vietnam Association (CAVA).

PM arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos

PM arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos

The visit provides an opportunity for the two Parties and Governments to reaffirm the special solidarity and faithful bond between Vietnam and Laos, a close relationship forged, tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. It also demonstrates the political resolve of the senior leaders of the two Parties and Governments to further develop the Vietnam–Laos special relationship in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam-RoK Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the ceremony celebrating the RoK’s National Foundation Day. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote friendship, mutual understanding

Around 350,000 Vietnamese are currently living, studying and working in the RoK, while some 200,000 Koreans are residing and working in Vietnam. Together with Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families, these communities have become natural bridges connecting the two peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and President of Panama José Raúl Mulino pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

Panamanian President wraps up official visit to Vietnam

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive developments in bilateral relations in recent years, noting that there remains significant room for greater cooperation and complementarity, particularly in trade, investment and economic ties. They also held extensive discussions on strategic directions to further deepen and strengthen bilateral relations in a more substantive and practical manner.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation leaves Hanoi on October 8 for official visits to Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs for official visits to Laos, Cambodia

This is PM Hung’s first official trip to Laos and Cambodia, reaffirming the high importance and priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with the two neighbouring countries. It also helps further deepen the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” between Vietnam and Laos and the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia.