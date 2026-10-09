PM receives leaders of Lao Front for National Construction, Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association

Vientiane (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Laopaoxong Navongxay and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) Boviengkham Vongdala in Vientiane on October 8 afternoon during his official visit to Laos.



At the meeting, PM Hung expressed his pleasure at meeting the leaders of the two organisations, which play an important role in promoting the strength of the Lao people's great national unity and nurturing the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



He emphasised that the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the LFNC hold extremely important positions in the political systems of their respective countries. He spoke highly of the results of cooperation between the two Fronts, as well as between the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Friendship Associations, noting that such cooperation has contributed to strengthening the bonds, mutual understanding and trust between the people of the two countries.



The PM affirmed that the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos is not merely a relationship between the two Parties and the two States, but first and foremost a close, fraternal bond between the two peoples, painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries.



In this spirit, PM Hung proposed that the two Fronts and the Friendship Associations continue to strengthen coordination and share experience in mass mobilisation, thereby consolidating the great national unity.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung receives President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) Boviengkham Vongdala in Vientiane on October 8. Photo: VNA

They should step up communication and education on the history and tradition of the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, and between Laos and Vietnam, particularly among younger generations; increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges and connections among localities and organisations; and further promote their role as bridges in mobilising and creating favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to expand investment and business cooperation, contributing to bringing economic cooperation in line with the special political relationship between the two countries, he said.



Laopaoxong highly appreciated the Vietnamese Prime Minister's decision to choose Laos as the first country to pay an official visit in his new capacity, describing it as a demonstration of the special importance that the Party, State and people of Vietnam, as well as the PM personally, attach to Laos-Vietnam relations.



He highlighted the significance and outcomes of the visit. In particular, he said the talks between the two PMs held on the same day provided vivid evidence of the close, faithful and steadfast solidarity between the Parties, States and people of the two countries, which continues to develop positively across all fields.



He affirmed that he would continue to work closely with the VFF, increase exchanges of delegations, share experience, promote cooperation between localities and mass organisations of the two countries, and strengthen communication and education so that younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the history and significance of the special Laos-Vietnam and Vietnam-Laos relationship.



He also called for increased people-to-people exchanges and connections, including the community of Lao alumni who studied in Vietnam, contributing to preserving and promoting the tradition of special solidarity between the two nations.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung receivesVice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Laopaoxong Navongxay and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) Boviengkham Vongdala in Vientiane on October 8. Photo: VNA

Laopaoxong also spoke highly of the signing, during PM Hung's visit, of a Memorandum of Understanding between Vietnam's Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and the LFNC Central Committee on cooperation in ethnic and religious affairs.



He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Government leader would continue to pay attention to and direct efforts, as well as create favourable conditions, to strengthen cooperation between the two Fronts, particularly in 2027, when the two countries will celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. He affirmed that the LFNC Central Committee would actively implement cooperation initiatives and make practical contributions to nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.



Acknowledging and agreeing with the views and proposals put forward by the LFNC leader, PM Hung recalled President Ho Chi Minh's teachings on the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam special solidarity, affirming that this is a faithful and steadfast relationship that nothing can shake.



He suggested that the VFF, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association continue to strengthen close cooperation with their counterparts in Laos; increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges; educate younger generations about the traditional ties between the two countries; and create opportunities for students and pupils from both countries to study, interact and enhance mutual understanding.



PM Hung also called on the friendship organisations to continue promoting their role as bridges for advancing economic cooperation and connecting businesses, while mobilising public consensus and support for cooperation programmes and projects between the two countries.



He expressed his belief that with the joint efforts of the two Fronts, the Friendship Associations and the people of both countries, the special Vietnam-Laos relationship will continue to be preserved, nurtured and developed, so that it becomes ever stronger and remains forever verdant and everlasting./.