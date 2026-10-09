Reference exchange rate stays on downward trend on October 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,629 VND/USD on October 9, down 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,910 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,348 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks fell sharply from the October 8 trading session.



At 8:35 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,710 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,090 VND/USD, down 80 VND from the previous session./.

VNA