VinFast signs with over 50 Indian e-motorcycle dealers

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast on October 8 signed letters of intent (LOIs) with more than 50 e-motorcycle dealers in 15 Indian states and territories, marking its first dedicated distribution network for electric two-wheelers in the market.

The signing ceremony took place at VinFast’s Manufacturing Complex in Hai Phong city during a working visit by the Indian dealer partners.

Under the LOIs, VinFast and its partners will establish more than 50 e-motorcycle showrooms in 34 cities across 15 states and territories.

The network will cover Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Punjab in northern India; Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh in central India; Maharashtra and Gujarat in the West; Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in the South; and West Bengal and Odisha in the East

According to VinFast, these cities and regions have large two-wheeler markets, offering significant potential for the electrification of transport. The expanded presence is expected to bring the company’s electric mobility solutions closer to local consumers.

During their visit to Vietnam, the Indian partners toured the VinFast manufacturing complex in Hai Phong to learn about its production scale and standards. They also experienced the growing presence of VinFast e-motorcycles in the Vietnamese market.

Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said India is one of the most important markets in the company’s global growth strategy.

“The signing demonstrates our long-term commitment to India, as well as our expectations and confidence in the vast scale and potential of the market,” she said.

Anurag Saxena, CEO of VinFast India E-Scooters, said the partnership with more than 50 dealers across 15 states and territories and 34 cities marked the beginning of VinFast’s efforts to expand its e-motorcycle presence across India.

The company is also building charging infrastructure and strengthening after-sales services to ensure customers receive the necessary support, he said.

VinFast entered India’s green mobility market in 2025, initially with the distribution, manufacturing and assembly of electric cars. The latest LOIs mark the company’s first dedicated e-motorcycle distribution network in the country.

India registered 21.41 million two-wheelers in the 2025–2026 fiscal year, making it the world’s largest two-wheeler market. Electric two-wheelers accounted for only 6.54% of total registrations, highlighting significant room for further electrification and opportunities for VinFast to expand in the market./.

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