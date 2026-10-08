Lam Dong seeks stronger economic, tourism links with RoK

Lam Dong (VNA) – The central province of Lam Dong wants to strengthen cooperation with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in investment, trade and tourism, focusing on areas where both sides have strong potential.

A business networking conference for promoting trade, investment and tourism ties between Lam Dong and Korean partners took place in Xuan Huong – Da Lat ward on October 8, gathering local authorities, businesses, and representatives from both sides.

The event, co-hosted by the provincial Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre and the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association, provided an opportunity for the Korean delegation to learn about the province and discussed concrete collaboration opportunities with local authorities, associations, and businesses.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Phuc said that during 2026–2030, the province prioritises projects using modern technologies and advanced management practices, making efficient use of resources, generating high value added and connecting with global production and distribution chains.

It is particularly interested in sectors in which Korean businesses have strengths, including agriculture, green energy, the circular economy, high-quality tourism, healthcare, education, human resources training and digital transformation, he said.

Provincial authorities are committed to accompanying Korean investors, providing transparent information and facilitating their research, surveys and project implementation in line with local master plans, regulations and sustainable development orientations, Phuc added.

Kim Woon Nam, a member of the Gyeonggi Provincial Council, said Lam Dong possesses abundant resources, with Da Lat standing out as an attractive tourism destination for Korean visitors as well as tourists from many other countries.

Local agricultural products, coffee and other specialties also have significant potential in the RoK market, he opined.

Kim called for stronger cooperation between Gyeonggi and Lam Dong, including more exchanges between the two sides' authorities and enhanced partnerships between their businesses and private sectors, which could gradually expand to cooperation among universities, businesses and key industries.

At the event, the Lam Dong Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre and the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association signed a memorandum of understanding covering various areas such as investment, trade and tourism promotion, business and production cooperation, market expansion for agricultural products and the opening of air routes.

In the first nine months of 2026, Lam Dong’s exports to the RoK reached 56.15 million USD, accounting for about 1.7% of the province’s total export value. Key products included alumina, coffee, vegetables, fresh flowers, fishery products and garments.

The RoK has also remained Lam Dong’s largest source of international tourists in recent years, with agricultural tourism, wellness services and high-end resorts among products suited to Korean travellers./.​