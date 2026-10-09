Politics

PMs pay tribute to late Vietnamese, Lao leaders in Vientiane

The two PMs, together with officials from both countries, paid tribute at the monuments to President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, expressing deep respect and gratitude for their contributions to the revolutionary causes of both nations and to the establishment and development of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith visit the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane and lay flowers in tribute to the countries’ revered leaders on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith visit the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane and lay flowers in tribute to the countries’ revered leaders on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith on October 9 visited the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane and laid flowers in tribute to the countries’ revered leaders.

The activity formed part of the Vietnamese PM’s official visit to Laos.

vnanet_thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-va-thu-tuong-lao-saleumxay-kommasith-den-dang-hoa-tai-cum-tuong-dai-chu-tich-ho-chi-minh-chu-tich-kayone-phomvihane-chu-tich-suphanuvong-trong-cong-vien-huu-nghi-lao-viet-nam-anh-ttxvn.jpg
The Vietnamese and Lao delegations at the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The two PMs, together with officials from both countries, paid tribute at the monuments to President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, expressing deep respect and gratitude for their contributions to the revolutionary causes of both nations and to the establishment and development of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship. They also planted commemorative trees at the park.

Also on October 9, PM Hung visited the family of late Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane and offered incense in his memory.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Viphavanh Phomvihane, the spouse of late President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Viphavanh Phomvihane, the spouse of late President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane, on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The 30,000 sq.m Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park was built under agreements reached by the two Parties, Governments, and Politburos, the 2025 cooperation plan, and the 47th session of the Laos–Vietnam Inter-Governmental Committee. It was inaugurated on December 2, 2025.

Its total investment exceeded 340 billion VND (13.07 million USD), with 10 billion VND contributed by the Lao Government and the remainder provided as non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government.

Presented as a cultural and spiritual gift from Vietnam to Laos on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day and the Party congresses of the two countries, the park occupies a prime location within an area planned as a major urban centre of Vientiane. Its contemporary eco-cultural design incorporates landscapes and motifs reflecting the identities of both nations and is intended to become a “red address” for revolution education, deepening younger generations’ understanding of the historic Laos–Vietnam bond and their duty to preserve it./.

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