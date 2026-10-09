Vietnam, RoK enhance coordination, experience-sharing in APEC Year organisation

Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) is ready to coordinate with Vietnam and share its experience in hosting the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Year, said Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Lee Mi Yon, expressing confidence that Vietnam will successfully host APEC Year 2027, building on the experience of hosting APEC 2017 in Da Nang.



Lee made the statement while being received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang in Hanoi on October 8, on the occasion of her assumption of office in Vietnam.



Congratulating Lee on her appointment, Hang said she believes the ambassador will have a successful tenure and make positive contributions to the substantive and effective development of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Highlighting the progress in bilateral relations, she noted that alongside outstanding achievements in economic, trade and investment cooperation, political trust and the close bonds between the two countries’ leaders and peoples provide an important foundation for sustainable, long-term ties.



The deputy minister called on both sides to maintain close coordination in preparing for and successfully organising high-level visits and meetings in the coming time while increasing experience-sharing and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly as Vietnam prepares to host APEC Year 2027.



These efforts, she said, will further strengthen political trust and deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Hang also appreciated the Korean Government’s policies supporting the Vietnamese community to stabilise their lives, integrate into the host society and make positive contributions.



She showed her hope that Korean authorities will consider including Vietnamese among the main foreign languages taught in general education schools and consider visa exemptions for Vietnamese tourists travelling in organised groups through tour operators, thereby facilitating people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation.



Regarding information and press cooperation, the official welcomed the increasingly close coordination between the two countries, noting that five Korean press agencies are among the 31 foreign media organisations maintaining resident offices in Vietnam. She called on the Korean Embassy to continue encouraging and supporting Korean media outlets in providing greater coverage of Vietnam, its people, development achievements and scenic attractions, helping deepen mutual understanding and friendship.



For her part, Lee expressed pleasure at the positive development of bilateral relations and pledged to help make the partnership increasingly substantive and effective.



She agreed on the need to strengthen ties to prepare for high-level exchanges and step up media cooperation, including creating favourable conditions for Korean media agencies operating in Vietnam.



Highlighting the Vietnamese community’s contributions, the diplomat noted that there are nearly 100,000 Vietnamese students in the RoK at present, forming the largest group of international students there. She described them as a valuable source of high-quality human resources with considerable potential to contribute to both countries’ future development./.

VNA