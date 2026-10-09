Business

Vietnam seeks to build stronger ecosystem for FDI

The World Bank has stressed the need to connect global companies with domestic suppliers, improve the business climate and develop supply-chain finance solutions. Those steps will let domestic firms gradually meet requirements on quality, technology, costs and delivery times, and position them to become suppliers to multinational corporations.

At Nestlé Vietnam factory in Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)
At Nestlé Vietnam factory in Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As the competition for FDI is entering a new phase, Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on June 8, 2026, on developing the foreign-invested sector marks a shift in approach and mindset.

Vietnamese enterprises at the centre

The resolution calls the foreign-invested sector an important part of the national economy and demands a decisive shift from attracting capital to creating development value. It stops treating foreign-invested companies as a separate economic sector and places them within a broader national development ecosystem that encompasses domestic private enterprises, research and development entities, universities and innovation hubs.

Dr. Phan Huu Thang, Chairman of the Vietnam Industrial Park Finance Association, said the resolution is the first to name domestic enterprise development a central task of the foreign investment policy, rather than an expected by-product of attracting capital.

To hit the targets, Thang proposed a selective FDI model tied to technology transfer and domestic spillover effects, which will replace incentives with conditional requirements.

Large-scale, high-tech FDI projects should have to meet three conditions: a substantive technology-transfer roadmap with specific verification mechanisms, joint ventures or co-investment with Vietnamese firms, and close integration with the domestic innovation ecosystem. Such requirements are increasingly urgent given the wide gap between FDI and domestic enterprises.

Foreign-invested companies account for 80.7% of Vietnam’s total export turnover. Newly registered and other FDI capital commitments have exceeded 50 billion USD, up 76.4% from a year earlier. Disbursed FDI topped 21 billion USD, up 12.1% and the highest for the first nine months of a year in five years, statistics show.

Refining FDI policies

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Trong Hoai, a senior lecturer at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, said narrowing the gap requires shifting the policy focus from attracting FDI alone to fostering linkages between foreign-invested and domestic companies through a legal framework set by the Government. FDI attraction should also be tied to opportunities for domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises to join supply chains and gain access to technology transfers.

vnanet_potal-hung-yen-mo-khong-gian-don-dong-von-fdi-the-he-moi-8993273.jpg
Hung Yen province pays attention to developing eco-industrial parks and smart industries to meet Net-Zero standards. (Photo: VNA)

Hoai noted that the World Bank has stressed the need to connect global companies with domestic suppliers, improve the business climate and develop supply-chain finance solutions. Those steps will let domestic firms gradually meet requirements on quality, technology, costs and delivery times, and position them to become suppliers to multinational corporations.

Workforce training, meanwhile, needs closer alignment with business needs and global value chains to address a shortage of highly skilled workers, he added.

Together, these measures will lay the foundation to raise productivity, increase domestic value added in exports and sharpen long-term economic competitiveness.

Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW also calls for further institutional reforms and a better business climate to deliver a breakthrough in the foreign-invested sector.

On turning the resolution into law through the Law on Investment, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Finance’s Foreign Investment Agency Bui Thu Thuy said future FDI policies will move away from blanket, across-the-board incentives and an excessive focus on the scale and number of projects.

Incentives will instead be linked to investors’ fulfillment of commitments on technology transfer, domestic supplier development, workforce training and environment protection. Projects delivering strong socio-economic benefits will earn commensurate support, while unmet commitments will be reviewed and may lead to adjustment or withdrawal of incentives. The policy focus will also shift from investment management to creating an enabling environment, with a unified national coordination mechanism replacing competition among localities for capital, the official added./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #foreign-invested sector #FDI #Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW #domestic private enterprises Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Ho Chi Minh City attracts more than 17.8 billion USD in FDI in the first nine months of 2026 (Illustrative image. Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City offers new destinations for FDI flows

The merger of Ho Chi Minh City with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau has opened up a larger development space, enabling the city to reshape its approach to attracting foreign investment. In particular, Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW of the Politburo sets out clear orientations for developing the foreign-invested economic sector, providing a basis for shifting the focus from the amount of investment capital to the quality of investment.

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

See more

Construction of technical infrastructure facilities serving APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam enters investment grade credit rating category for first time

Vietnam has maintained robust growth, outperforming other Southeast Asian economies. Its ongoing government reforms aimed at streamlining the state apparatus, promoting the private sector, improving the institutional framework and developing capital markets will strengthen the country’s growth potential and economic resilience.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith witness the presentation of investment certificates and investment cooperation agreements between businesses of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen “strategic cohesion” in economic sector

The great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, and between Laos and Vietnam, are an invaluable asset of the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and people. It is the responsibility of today's generation to transform this invaluable political asset into new resources for the development of the two countries’ people.

West Food Hau Giang JSC’s factory at the Nam Song Hau Industrial Park – Phase 1, Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)

Southern industrial property market enters new phase of competition

Industrial site selection was previously driven largely by land prices, location and access to markets. However, as supply chains become more complex and manufacturing projects face higher technical requirements, businesses are increasingly assessing sites based on their long-term operational capabilities.

Members of the RoK delegation visit booths showcasing signature agricultural products of Da Lat – Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong seeks stronger economic, tourism links with RoK

Lam Dong is particularly interested in sectors in which Korean businesses have strengths, including agriculture, green energy, the circular economy, high-quality tourism, healthcare, education, human resources training and digital transformation, an official said.

Illustrative image (Photo: EVNNPT)

EVNNPT seeks over 224 mln USD in bank loans for grid expansion

Three projects account for part of the financing need, including 13.3 million EUR for the 220kV Ung Hoa substation and connection lines, 18.6 million EUR for the 220kV Tan Viet substation and the 220kV Tan Viet–Gia Loc–Pho Noi line, and 35.3 million EUR for the 220kV substation connecting the Dong Anh–Van Tri transmission line.

At a farm produce supermarket in Hue city (Photo: VNA)

Inflation control key to maintaining growth momentum

Average consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.52% in the first nine months, roughly in line with the National Assembly (NA)'s full-year target, while core inflation climbed 4.26%, the National Statistics Office (NSO) reported. CPI in some localities ran above the national average, including economic hubs Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to experts, Vietnam’s relatively attractive valuation could help draw active investors. (Photo: VNA)

Capital-market channels widened after FTSE upgrade: expert

Vietnam officially entered FTSE Russell’s Secondary Emerging Market category on September 21 after reforms to trading, settlement and foreign-investor access. The reclassification gives Vietnamese equities access to a much larger pool of international capital, but also puts them in direct competition with other emerging markets.

Lao products are promoted at a trade fair in Dien Bien province in September 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos seek to expand room for trade, investment cooperation

Vietnam and Laos aim to boost bilateral trade in 2026 towards the milestone of 10 billion USD by 2030, a target said to be challenging but feasible as both Governments work to remove trade barriers, improve border-trade mechanisms, and strengthen transport and logistics connectivity.

At a garment company in Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh maintains its lead nationwide in import-export scale

Exports totaled almost 87.5 billion USD while imports hit 90.3 billion USD. The figures show output at the electronics manufacturing hub is still expanding. They also underscore the need for local companies to build capacity and capture more value in supply chains.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino speaks at the Panama-Vietnam Business Forum on October 7 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Panama seek to expand economic cooperation

In the presence of President Mulino, VCCI and the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation, enhance trade and investment promotion programmes, and support bilateral investment and trade.