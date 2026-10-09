Hung Yen: Project to modernise Bac Hung Hai irrigation system launched

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PMs pay tribute to late Vietnamese, Lao leaders in Vientiane
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith on October 9 visited the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane and laid flowers in tribute to the countries’ revered leaders.
Unitel helps drive digital transformation in Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group and Lao Asia Telecom, in Vientiane on October 9, during his official visit to Laos.
Vietnam, Laos deepen special friendship through stronger people-to-people ties
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction Laopaoxong Navongxay and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdala in Vientiane on October 8 afternoon during his official visit to Laos.
Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Lao National Assembly President
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had a meeting with President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.
Vietnam, Laos seek to deepen defence ties
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang met with his Lao counterpart General Khamlieng Outhakaysone in Vientiane on October 8.
Vietnam, Laos vow to strengthen special ties, boost connectivity
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, as part of his official visit to Laos.
Vietnam, Laos seek breakthroughs in economic, transport, logistics connectivity
During his official visit to Laos, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held talks with Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane, reaffirming the determination to deepen the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries, while seeking breakthroughs in economic, transport and logistics connectivity.
Vietnam, Laos deepen strategic cohesion
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos on October 8-9 is expected to help translate “strategic cohesion” into concrete cooperation, deepen political trust, and create new momentum for economic, infrastructure, energy, trade and investment links.
Prime Minister begins official visit to Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Vientiane on October 8, beginning an official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.
PM’s Cambodia visit expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on an official visit to Cambodia from October 9 - 10, 2026 at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Ahead of the visit, Vietnam News Agency spoke with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong about its significance and the expectations surrounding it.
Legislative leader: Vietnam treasures ties with Panama
Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Panama, regarding it as a key partner in Latin America, said National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.
Panama sees Vietnam as leading important partner in Southeast Asia: President
Panama considers Vietnam a leading important partner in Southeast Asia, and wants to further deepen comprehensive cooperation with the country, particularly in economy, trade and investment, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino told Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Hanoi on October 7.
Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen connectivity, create new momentum for growth
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Cambodia is seen as a significant step in strengthening Cambodia-Vietnam relations, moving from “political trust” to “development momentum” and from “historical proximity” to “strategic closeness,” according to Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.
Lao Ambassador highlights four areas to realise strategic cohesion in Laos-Vietnam relations
Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh has highlighted four areas to realise the strategic cohesion between the two countries while granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming official visit to the neighbouring country. The ambassador highly valued the visit, made at the invitation of PM Saleumxay Kommasith from October 8-9, describing it as an important event for the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam.
Top Vietnamese, Panamanian leaders hold talks in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with President of Panama José Raúl Mulino right after the welcome ceremony for the Panamanian leader in Hanoi on October 6.
Top leader hosts welcome ceremony for Panama President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on October 6 afternoon for Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam from October 5-8.
Ethnic minority culture thrives in Dien Bien
One of the largest ethnic communities in Dien Bien province, the Mong people continue to preserve their cultural identity through the sound of the khen, or panpipe, traditional clothing and long-standing customs. Today, these traditions are not only being passed down through generations but are also contributing to the development of community-based tourism.
Data, traceability systems key to boosting exports
Finding ways to achieve double-digit economic growth without depleting natural resources or harming environmental quality was a major topic at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum 2026 in Hanoi on October 5.
Fallen soldiers return to their comrades
After decades beneath the soil and forests, the remains of fallen soldiers recovered from different parts of Khanh Hoa province are finally being brought to their resting places.
Vietnam wins six gold medals at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics
All 10 members of Vietnam’s two teams won medals at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, securing six golds and four silvers.