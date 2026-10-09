Politics

PM arrives in Phnom Penh, starting official visit to Cambodia

This is PM Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia. It holds particular significance, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia and contributing to further deepening the bilateral ties of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on the afternoon of October 9, beginning an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on the afternoon of October 9, beginning an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on the afternoon of October 9, beginning an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The Vietnamese PM and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by Cambodian Minister of Planning Bin Trachhai; Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ung Rachana; Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Touch Sopharath; Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu, and a large number of Vietnamese-origin people living in Cambodia.

This is PM Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia. It holds particular significance, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia and contributing to further deepening the bilateral ties of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”.

During the visit, PM Hung and Cambodian leaders are scheduled to hold extensive discussions on concrete measures to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly in practical areas that serve the interests of both countries.

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Delegates welcome Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

The visit is expected to advance cooperation in education and training, human resource development, science and technology, as well as emerging fields aligned with each country’s development needs. People-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations, will also be strengthened.

It also serves as a practical step towards preparations for the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations in 2027./.

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