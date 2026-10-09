Vietnam promotes Party diplomacy at international conference in Mexico

Mexico City (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, attended an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from October 6-8, sharing Vietnam’s development experience and promoting dialogue and cooperation among progressive political forces.

At the opening ceremony on October 9 (Vietnam time), Lam briefed participants on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and its path towards socialism, and its efforts in promoting dialogue, solidarity and cooperation among progressive political forces worldwide.

Held annually since 1996, the conference, now in its 30th, brings together left-wing and progressive movements to discuss global developments and cooperation for peace, national independence, development and social progress.

​This year’s discussions covered changes in left-wing movements over the last 30 years, the emergence of new international blocs, the shift towards a multipolar world and contemporary socialist models.

Lam commended the Mexican Labour Party (PT) and its General Secretary, Senator Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, for maintaining the annual forum, particularly as the Sao Paulo Forum had not been held in the recent two years. He stressed the need for continued dialogue amid changes in the world order, intensifying strategic competition among major powers and increasingly complex traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

Building a “new society” required development models suited to each country’s circumstances and aspirations, he said, stressing that Vietnam’s experience shows the importance of grounding development in national realities, serving the people’s legitimate interests and continuously renewing development mindset and policies.

Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics presents the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” to members of the Political Bureau of the Mexican Labour Party (PT). (Photo: VNA)

Lam highlighted the Doi moi (Renewal) process launched by the CPV in 1986, noting that economic growth must go hand in hand with social progress and equity. People should remain at the centre of development, whose success should be measured not only by economic growth but also by welfare, education, healthcare, employment, incomes and opportunities to join and benefit from development.

Reaffirming Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and proactive and active international integration, the Vietnamese official called on countries to strengthen dialogue and cooperation and settle differences through peaceful measures. He also urged political parties to expand exchanges and advance shared goals of peace, development, social justice and people's improved living standards.

On the occasion, Lam also introduced the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era,” a collection of articles and speeches selected from the political commentaries and addresses by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam since August 2024.

​It provides authoritative insights into the CPV’s mindset, vision and strategic orientations, helping international audiences better understand Vietnam’s development path in the new era.

The bilingual English-Spanish book, published by the Vietnam News Agency, in coordination with the Mexican Labour Party (PT), covers key orientations for Party and political system building, rapid and sustainable economic growth, people-centred policymaking, peace and security, and Vietnam’s increasing position in the international arena.

PT General Secretary Gutiérrez spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts to improve public welfare and its Doi moi process, highlighting reforms in agriculture, industry, science and technology, education, healthcare and social policy. He said prioritising people’s interests, digitalisation and scientific and technological advancement would support the country’s development.

​The CPV delegation’s participation reflects its commitment to Party-to-Party diplomacy and multilateral cooperation. By sharing development experience, introducing political publications and strengthening ties with political parties worldwide, Vietnam seeks to deepen international understanding of its Doi moi process, independent foreign policy and development aspirations.

During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation attended a ceremony to celebrate the 15th founding anniversary of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) of Mexico, and met leaders of Morena’s National Institute of Political Training and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) Committee for Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, they laid flowers at the Monument to President Ho Chi Minh in the Park of Freedom for the Peoples in Mexico City./.