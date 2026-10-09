Vietnam, China seek stronger substantive parliamentary cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man’s upcoming official visit to China will help strengthen parliamentary cooperation and promote the effective implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has said.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit from October 11-15, Vu said NA President Man would co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Chinese legislature’s Standing Committee.



This will be NA President Man’s first trip to China in his current position.

Vu described the visit as an important diplomatic event that aims to continue implementing the foreign policy outlined at the 14th National Party Congress, contributing to further consolidating and developing Vietnam-China relations and enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary cooperation as a key pillar of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



Established in 2024, the mechanism represents the highest-level form of inter-parliamentary cooperation that the two sides have established with only a small number of other countries worldwide. The session is a substantive initiative that provides an opportunity for the legislative bodies of both sides to exchange views and translate strategic orientations into concrete measures to strengthen coordination, further improve the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, and monitor and urge the implementation of mutual perceptions and agreements reached at various levels, particularly those reached during the highly successful state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in April 2026.



He expressed confidence that the visit would deliver practical results as bilateral relations continue to develop positively.



Firstly, cooperation would be expanded at all levels, including between specialised parliamentary committees, groups of legislators and local People’s Councils. This would contribute to advancing the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he said.



Secondly, the two sides have also identified a range of practical cooperation areas in preparation for the visit and the session. These include strategic transport connectivity, smart border-gate connectivity, the development of cross-border economic zones, urban governance and stronger social foundations and people-to-people ties.



Vu highlighted opportunities to share experience in science and technology, noting that such exchanges could facilitate cooperation in trade, investment and emerging fields including science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, high-quality human resources training, smart-city development, green growth and the circular economy.



Thirdly, the Vietnamese delegation will include representatives from ministries, sectors, localities and specialised National Assembly committees, reflecting the broad scope of parliamentary cooperation.



Vu said stronger cooperation between the two legislatures would demonstrate their shared commitment to making parliamentary ties more practical and effective, while contributing to the sound development of bilateral relations and bringing tangible benefits to people and businesses in both countries./.

VNA