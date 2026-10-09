Culture - Sports

Images, stories of Mexico's revolutionary women go on display in Hanoi

Displaying images captured by the late photographer Agustin Victor Casasola (1874–1938), the exhibition is a collaboration between the Vietnamese Women's Museum, the Mexican Women's Museum and the Casasola Photography Collection.

Visitors at the Women Soldiers in the Mexican Revolution exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at the Women Soldiers in the Mexican Revolution exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – A photo exhibition titled “Women Soldiers in the Mexican Revolution” at the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi will introduce the Vietnamese public to the images and stories of women who fought in the Mexican Revolution.

Displaying images captured by the late photographer Agustin Victor Casasola (1874–1938), the exhibition is a collaboration between the Vietnamese Women's Museum, the Mexican Women's Museum and the Casasola Photography Collection.

It opened on October 8 as part of a series of activities to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mexico in 1975.

The exhibition showcases images of the soldaderas, or female fighters, who accompanied revolutionary armies as key strategists, logisticians, nurses, journalists, social activists and front line combatants.

According to the organisers, the soldaderas were among the most recognisable figures of the Mexican Revolution. They protected their communities, disseminated revolutionary ideas and helped transform perceptions of their own status in society.

In her opening remarks, Director of the Vietnamese Women’s Museum Nguyen Thi Tuyet said the exhibition offers the public an opportunity to learn about the soldaderas, who left their mark on the history of the Mexican Revolution through their courage, steadfast will and extraordinary resilience.

It not only recreates a specific era in Mexican history, but also explores broader themes of gender, conflict and peace, celebrating the strength and choices of women facing extraordinary historic adversity.

According to Tuyet, the exhibition is expected to act as a cultural bridge helping improve the understanding and friendship between the people of Vietnam and Mexico.

Mexican Ambassador to Vietnam Alejandro Negrin attended the event and emphasised the significance of the exhibition. He noted that it will help the Vietnamese people gain a deeper understanding of the first major social revolution of the 20th century, the Mexican Revolution of 1910, by honouring the importance and contributions of the Mexican women who directly participated in the struggle.

Journalist, writer and cultural activist Kyra Nunez de Leon, who played a key role in promoting the exhibition, said: “These photographs allow us to discover the faces, stories and moments that bring us closer to the women who lived through the Mexican Revolution.

"Bringing this collection to Vietnam is a way to share a part of our memory while opening a dialogue between women of two nations with incredibly rich histories and cultures.”

This exhibition marks the second collaboration between the Mexican Women’s Museum and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum.

Last August, photos of Vietnam's first female general, Nguyen Thi Dinh, and the Vietnamese “Long-haired Army” were displayed in Mexico and received a lot of positive feedback from the public.

The Women Soldiers in the Mexican Revolution exhibition will welcome visitors at 36 Ly Thuong Kiet street until October 22./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnamese Women's Museum #Mexican Revolution #photo exhibition #photographer Agustin Victor Casasola #Mexican Women's Museum #NQ 59-BT Mexico Vietnam
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