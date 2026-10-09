Vietnamese PM concludes official visit to Laos

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on October 9 noon, concluding their two-day official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith.



During the visit, PM Hung held talks with his Lao counterpart, and met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone. Together with PM Saleumxay, he co-chaired the Vietnam–Laos Investment Promotion Conference.



The Vietnamese PM received Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Laopaoxong Navongxay and President of the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdala. He also had a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of Vietnamese agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in the country.





Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on October 9 noon, concluding the two-day official visit to Laos. (Photo: VNA)

At their talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of 11 cooperation documents covering security, justice, finance, energy, education and training, ethnic affairs, religious affairs and cooperation between localities. They also attended the handover ceremony for the Data and Citizen Identification Centre Project and the launch of the Laos–Vietnam Friendship University project.



At the investment promotion conference, the two leaders witnessed the presentation of 17 investment certificates and cooperation agreements involving agencies and businesses from both countries.



The visit is expected to further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, making bilateral ties more substantive and effective./.