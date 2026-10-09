Vietnam–Laos special ties nurtured by the people: PM Le Minh Hung

Vientiane (VNA) – The special relationship between Vietnam and Laos is nurtured not only by the two countries’ leaders but also by their people and businesses, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on October 9, highlighting the important role of the Vietnamese community in Laos in strengthening bilateral ties.



During his official visit to the neighbouring country on October 8–9, PM Hung visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and met with its staff, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, associations and the Vietnamese community there. There are currently more than 100,000 Vietnamese people living, learning and working in Laos.



Every Vietnamese national, through concrete actions, can contribute to the homeland while helping build Laos, thereby deepening the great and special friendship between Vietnam and Laos, he stressed.



The PM shared that he had proposed the Lao side continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese nationals to live in stability, integrate into local society and contribute to the special bilateral relationship.



He also highlighted the significance of his visit in translating high-level agreements between the two Parties and countries into concrete actions, generating fresh momentum for major strategic cooperation projects.



Briefing the community on Vietnam’s domestic situation, PM Hung said 2026 marked the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan. Despite rapid and complex global developments, Vietnam has maintained positive economic momentum, macroeconomic stability and social welfare in the first half of the year, while stepping up external relations and international integration.



He particularly highlighted the Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, dated August 2, 2026, on work relating to Vietnamese people abroad. The resolution identifies overseas Vietnamese not only as an integral part of the Vietnamese nation but also as an important strategic resource for strengthening national capacity. It calls for a shift from mobilising and supporting the community towards accompanying and enabling it and bringing its resources into full play, particularly those of intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs, scientists and younger generations.



He expressed appreciation for the Vietnamese community’s contributions to Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation and its subsequent efforts to defend and develop the country. He commended Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Laos and community associations for expanding investment, doing business, creating jobs and organising activities that strengthen community bonds and foster bilateral friendship.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting in Vientiane on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader urged Vietnamese people in Laos to maintain solidarity, integrate proactively, respect Lao laws and educate younger generations about their national roots and the special Vietnam–Laos relationship. Calling Laos a country undergoing dynamic transformation with emerging opportunities, he encouraged Vietnamese businesses and expatriates to expand investment, promote innovation and strengthen economic connectivity between the two countries.



PM Hung pledged to direct relevant ministries and agencies to study the community’s proposals and seek timely solutions to legitimate concerns. He also requested Vietnamese representative agencies in Laos to strengthen engagement with the community, preserve Vietnamese cultural identity, promote Vietnamese-language education and facilitate contributions to national development through investment, education, science, technology and people-to-people exchanges.



He expressed confidence that the Vietnamese community in Laos will continue to thrive and contribute to both countries’ development, further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries' Parties, States and people.



The meeting concluded the Prime Minister’s official visit to Laos. He then left Vientiane for Phnom Penh to begin an official visit to Cambodia./.