Vietnam’s first shared digital library platform launched

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Vietnam Digital Library Joint Stock Company (ViLiB) launched its “Digital Knowledge Space – Shared Digital Library” platform in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8.



As the first of its kind in Vietnam, the platform enables libraries, schools and organisations to connect and share digital resources, thereby broadening access to books and knowledge.



According to ViLiB, libraries in Vietnam currently use a variety of software systems, data structures and resource management methods. Differences in data structures, cataloguing rules, metadata standards and connectivity protocols make it difficult for information to be shared across systems.



In response to this challenge, ViLiB has developed a platform that connects existing libraries rather than replacing them. Libraries, schools and organisations can establish their own digital spaces, retain control over their management and connect with eligible shared resources.



“Instead of building a centralised library to replace existing libraries, ViLiB is developing technological infrastructure that enables multiple libraries, schools and organisations to establish their own digital spaces, maintain independent management and connect with resources available for sharing,” said Nguyen Anh Dung, founder and CEO of ViLiB.



Unlike standalone digital libraries that operate independently, the shared digital library model creates an environment in which participating institutions can share resources according to common standards and coordinated mechanisms. Users can search for and access information from multiple libraries, while each institution retains its own digital space and management rights.



At the launch ceremony, ViLiB announced a support programme to establish 1,000 “Digital Knowledge Space – Shared Digital Library” facilities for communes and wards in remote and disadvantaged areas, particularly schools in the northern mountainous provinces.



On the same occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also launched a digital library under the Information and Library Centre and signed a memorandum of understanding with ViLiB on cooperation in shared digital libraries./.

VNA