Hanoi’s power grid modernised through science, technology and data

Hanoi (VNA) – Ensuring a safe, stable, and continuous power supply for Hanoi in its new development phase requires more than investment in power lines, substations, and system capacity.



At the Hanoi Power Corporation (EVN Hanoi), a consistent power supply is pursued through renewed management methods, the application of science and technology, digital transformation, and the gradual development of a smart power grid. These moves align with the Politburo’s Resolutions No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, and No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring future energy security.



As the national political and administrative centre and a major hub for economic, scientific, technological and innovation activities, Hanoi is seeing growing demand for energy infrastructure. Rapid urbanisation and the development of industry, services, modern transport, data centres and the digital economy require the capital’s power system to ensure not only daily consumption but also reliable electricity for production and business activities, operations of central agencies, and major political and diplomatic events.



Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW, issued on August 20, 2025, sets the goal of ensuring national energy security and developing a modern, synchronous, competitive, transparent, and efficient energy system. Meanwhile, Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key breakthroughs and major drivers of socio-economic development.



For EVN Hanoi, these orientations are increasingly reflected in daily operations. Accurate and comprehensive data improve forecasting, monitoring, and early detection of abnormalities, remote control, and automation. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to inspect power lines, remote monitoring and control systems, and digitalised technical data demonstrates the growing role of technology in addressing practical challenges.



At the Hanoi power system dispatch centre, digital transformation is visible in every shift. Dispatchers continuously monitor grid conditions, assess changes in load and equipment status, and respond to abnormal situations. Deputy Director of the centre Ngoc Long said science, technology and digital transformation have provided increasingly effective tools for dispatching and operation, improving data access, grid monitoring and remote control.



However, technology does not replace people. Vu Duy Dai, an operator at the centre, noted that increasingly advanced technologies require personnel to strengthen both professional expertise and digital skills, understand the system and respond effectively to emerging situations.



EVN Hanoi's experience shows that Resolutions No. 57 and No. 70 are closely linked in modernising the capital’s power system. While Resolution No. 70 sets requirements for a safe, modern and efficient energy system, Resolution No. 57 provides an important technological driving force to achieve them.



In the coming period, science and technology, data, automation and high-quality human resources will remain key to building a smart, modern and resilient power grid capable of meeting Hanoi’s growing development needs./.

VNA