Society

Vietnamese rebar worker wins top honour at Japan’s TETSU-1 GRAND PRIX

Luong Duc Quy, who works for Tamura Kogyo Co. in Osaka, claimed the championship and received the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Award.

Luong Duc Quy (centre) poses with the second- and third-place winners at the competition (Photo published by VNA)
Luong Duc Quy (centre) poses with the second- and third-place winners at the competition (Photo published by VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese guest worker Luong Duc Quy, 33, has become the first foreigner to win the 6th TETSU-1 GP National Rebar Skills Competition (TETSU-1 GRAND PRIX) of Japan, outperforming 33 skilled competitors.

The competition was organised by the Japan Reinforcement Contractors Association (ZENTEKKIN) in Fujinomiya city, Shizuoka prefecture, on October 3, featuring 34 top rebar workers selected through regional rounds nationwide. They were assessed on the accuracy, workmanship and speed of installing and tying reinforcing bars to technical specifications.

Quy, who works for Tamura Kogyo Co. in Osaka, claimed the championship and received the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Award. He also recorded the fastest time among the 34 finalists, completing the task in 46 minutes and 45 seconds.

His victory attracted attention from Japanese media. Kensetsu Tsushin, a construction industry newspaper, highlighted his achievement in an article published on October 6, noting that this is the first time a foreign contestant has won the competition.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Japan, Quy shared his preparation process, efforts to overcome competitive pressure, and pride in becoming the first foreign winner.

Born in 1993, he moved to Japan in 2015 and has worked in rebar construction for Tamura in Osaka ever since. With over a decade of experience, he now guides and supervises on-site construction work.

Nominated by his company, Quy qualified through a regional round in June to become one of the three representatives from his region at the national competition.

ZENTEKKIN Chairman Shogo Iwata said competition, mutual learning and skills development among workers of different nationalities are vital to the future of Japan’s rebar construction industry.

He stressed that rebar workers’ skills are crucial to construction quality and safety, underscoring the need to preserve, develop and pass them on to future generations.

Quy’s victory marks a milestone in his 11-year career in Japan, helping showcase Vietnamese workers’ skills, determination and competitiveness in technically demanding fields. Amid labour shortages in Japan’s construction sector, his achievement highlights the contributions by Vietnamese workers and their potential to excel with proper training and a supportive working environment./

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnamese guest worker #Japan #TETSU-1 GRAND PRIX #rebar skills competition #Vietnamese workers in Japan Japan Vietnam
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