Deputy PM urges removal of legal bottlenecks hindering development

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has asked ministries, agencies and localities to identify and thoroughly analyse systemic legal bottlenecks hindering development, with priority given to removing regulations that obstruct investment, production and business activities.

The Deputy PM made the request while chairing a meeting on progress in the comprehensive review of the system of legal documents on October 9.

He stressed that the review’s ultimate goal was not simply to count the number of legal documents examined or repealed, but to pinpoint the bottlenecks in the legal system that were holding back development. He requested in-depth analysis of systemic and cross-sectoral legal issues with significant impacts on development.

Chau demanded prioritising the review and removal of legal barriers to investment, production and business activities, while protecting the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses.​

He urged ministries and sectors to address issues identified by the Ministry of Justice and outlined in the Government Office’s proposals, while proactively identifying other problems and reporting their findings to the Ministry of Justice by October 12, for compilation.

As the standing body of the Steering Committee for the Comprehensive Review of the System of Legal Normative Documents, the Ministry of Justice was tasked with monitoring progress, urging implementation, guiding agencies and localities, and resolving their queries. It must also promptly address data and software issues affecting the review and report delays or substandard work to the Steering Committee’s standing members for follow-up and appropriate action.

The Ministry of Finance was ordered to oversee implementation, estimate and allocate funding, and promptly resolve financial difficulties. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology was asked to coordinate with other ministries and sectors in applying artificial intelligence to the review and provide timely support.

The Deputy PM also required the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to direct the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its member organisations to collect feedback from businesses and industry associations on legal shortcomings. He said that recommendations must specify problematic provisions and documents and be sent to relevant ministries, sectors and localities for consideration.

He acknowledged that some recommendations were well-founded and merited careful consideration, but stressed that each must be assessed within the broader legal framework and overall development goals, rather than serving the interests of specific businesses or sectors.

The State Audit Office of Vietnam and the Government Inspectorate were also requested to draw on their practical work to supplement recommendations for legal improvements in their audit and inspection conclusions and submit them to competent authorities for incorporation into the review report./.​