PM lauds Unitel for leading Laos’ telecoms, digital technology

Vientiane (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has praised Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between the Viettel Military Industry and Telecommunications Group and Lao Asia Telecom, for becoming the leading telecoms and digital technology company in Laos and supporting the country’s socio-economic development.

During a working session with Unitel in Vientiane on October 9, part of his official visit to Laos, PM Hung said the company has become a symbol of Vietnam–Laos special friendship and a leading force in Laos’ digital transformation. Its technology applications help sharpen Laos' competitiveness and narrow the development gap.

The Vietnamese Government is accelerating the modernisation of digital infrastructure and the buildout of digital databases across ministries, agencies and localities. Viettel is among the leading companies working alongside the Government on that effort, he said.

Lauding the dedication of Unitel’s leaders, officials and employees, he stressed that Unitel must demonstrate the highest determination to push through all obstacles and contribute to both countries’ development. The company must align its corporate responsibility with the interests of the host society, so that its success helps advance national development.

He set out a list of priorities for Viettel and Unitel, including running the business efficiently, pursuing sustainable growth and strictly complying with Lao law.

Unitel should also use operating efficiency as a base to increase payments to the Lao state budget, tie its growth closely to Laos’, lead in digital transformation and the development of a digital society, and become a trusted technology partner of the Lao Government, ministries, agencies and localities.

Unitel should take a deeper role in building Laos’ digital government, economy and society. Rather than serving merely as a service provider, it should work with the Lao Government on major economic challenges and help restructure the economy, the PM said.

According to him, Unitel needs to pursue more aggressive innovation and take the lead in artificial intelligence (AI), digital finance, cloud computing and digital logistics, while developing products with long-term value and placing greater emphasis on workforce training so Lao personnel can master technology and management.

He urged the company to expand its social responsibility, backing education and healthcare and helping disadvantaged people in remote areas and others in difficult circumstances. Those efforts will support Laos’ economic development and further nuture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries’ Parties, States and peoples, as directed by their leaders.

Participants in the working session (Photo: VNA)

Viettel Chairman and CEO Lieut. Gen. Tao Duc Thang said Unitel has built a telecom network covering 100% of Laos’ population and 95% of its territory in 17 years of operations, and holds a market share of about 57%. The company has lifted the share of Laotians with access to telecom services to 100% from 18%, bringing the country’s infrastructure up to global and regional standards.

Unitel employs more than 30,000 workers, more than any other company in Laos. It has provided over 41 million USD in sponsorship, including free internet access for nearly 1,000 schools, training for hundreds of highly qualified telecom and IT specialists, support for building schools and medical stations, and aid for victims of floods and natural disasters.

Unitel’s U-money e-wallet has more than 1.8 million registered customers and over 25,000 transaction points across Laos, helping civil servants in remote and disadvantaged areas receive monthly salaries and benefits.

In the first nine months of 2026, Unitel’s revenue rose 25.2%, profit climbed 6.8%, and contribution to the Lao state budget grew 15.3% from a year earlier.

After nearly two decades in Laos, Viettel has identified international business as a strategic spearhead, expected to account for 70–80% of its double-digit growth in the coming years./.