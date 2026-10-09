Business

PM lauds Unitel for leading Laos’ telecoms, digital technology

Lauding the dedication of Unitel’s leaders, officials and employees, PM Le Minh Hung stressed that Unitel must demonstrate the highest determination to push through all obstacles and contribute to both countries’ development.

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with Unitel in Vientiane on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with Unitel in Vientiane on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has praised Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between the Viettel Military Industry and Telecommunications Group and Lao Asia Telecom, for becoming the leading telecoms and digital technology company in Laos and supporting the country’s socio-economic development.

During a working session with Unitel in Vientiane on October 9, part of his official visit to Laos, PM Hung said the company has become a symbol of Vietnam–Laos special friendship and a leading force in Laos’ digital transformation. Its technology applications help sharpen Laos' competitiveness and narrow the development gap.

The Vietnamese Government is accelerating the modernisation of digital infrastructure and the buildout of digital databases across ministries, agencies and localities. Viettel is among the leading companies working alongside the Government on that effort, he said.

Lauding the dedication of Unitel’s leaders, officials and employees, he stressed that Unitel must demonstrate the highest determination to push through all obstacles and contribute to both countries’ development. The company must align its corporate responsibility with the interests of the host society, so that its success helps advance national development.

He set out a list of priorities for Viettel and Unitel, including running the business efficiently, pursuing sustainable growth and strictly complying with Lao law.

Unitel should also use operating efficiency as a base to increase payments to the Lao state budget, tie its growth closely to Laos’, lead in digital transformation and the development of a digital society, and become a trusted technology partner of the Lao Government, ministries, agencies and localities.

Unitel should take a deeper role in building Laos’ digital government, economy and society. Rather than serving merely as a service provider, it should work with the Lao Government on major economic challenges and help restructure the economy, the PM said.

According to him, Unitel needs to pursue more aggressive innovation and take the lead in artificial intelligence (AI), digital finance, cloud computing and digital logistics, while developing products with long-term value and placing greater emphasis on workforce training so Lao personnel can master technology and management.

He urged the company to expand its social responsibility, backing education and healthcare and helping disadvantaged people in remote areas and others in difficult circumstances. Those efforts will support Laos’ economic development and further nuture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries’ Parties, States and peoples, as directed by their leaders.

thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-tham-cong-ty-star-telecom-unitel-anh-ttxvn.jpg
Participants in the working session (Photo: VNA)

Viettel Chairman and CEO Lieut. Gen. Tao Duc Thang said Unitel has built a telecom network covering 100% of Laos’ population and 95% of its territory in 17 years of operations, and holds a market share of about 57%. The company has lifted the share of Laotians with access to telecom services to 100% from 18%, bringing the country’s infrastructure up to global and regional standards.

Unitel employs more than 30,000 workers, more than any other company in Laos. It has provided over 41 million USD in sponsorship, including free internet access for nearly 1,000 schools, training for hundreds of highly qualified telecom and IT specialists, support for building schools and medical stations, and aid for victims of floods and natural disasters.

Unitel’s U-money e-wallet has more than 1.8 million registered customers and over 25,000 transaction points across Laos, helping civil servants in remote and disadvantaged areas receive monthly salaries and benefits.

In the first nine months of 2026, Unitel’s revenue rose 25.2%, profit climbed 6.8%, and contribution to the Lao state budget grew 15.3% from a year earlier.

After nearly two decades in Laos, Viettel has identified international business as a strategic spearhead, expected to account for 70–80% of its double-digit growth in the coming years./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Unitel #Viettel Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Viettel officialy launches Unitel Logistics in Laos. (Photo: Courtesy of Viettel)

Viettel expands into logistics in Laos with Unitel Logistics

Unitel Logistics is established through cooperation between Viettel Post, represented by Viettel Post Laos, and Unitel. It is designed to become an integrated logistics enterprise applying comprehensive digital technologies to supply chain management and operations.

Susila Johnston, a representative of Ookla, presents the award to Star Telecom (Unitel). (Photo: VNA)

Unitel recognised as Laos’ best telecom network

The recognition comes from the Speedtest Awards presented by Ookla, a globally trusted organisation, based on objective analysis of data collected from users’ daily experience and service testing.

Illustrative image (Photo: Viettel)

Viettel enters 11th international market, eyes telecom investment in Caribbean

Viettel announced on August 21 that its subsidiary, Viettel Global Investment JSC (Viettel Global), had won the right to use 240 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2300 MHz and C-Band frequencies for 4G/5G mobile networks for 20 years, under Resolution No. 073-2026 issued by the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (INDOTEL).

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh discusses potential areas and strengths for cooperation between Vietnam and India’s Gujarat state. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India’s Gujarat state seek to unlock cooperation potential

Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening cooperation with Indian states boasting strong economic potential, including Gujarat, to further advance the two countries’ Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in the economy, trade and investment, said Ambassador Trinh Minh Manh.

At Nestlé Vietnam factory in Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build stronger ecosystem for FDI

The World Bank has stressed the need to connect global companies with domestic suppliers, improve the business climate and develop supply-chain finance solutions. Those steps will let domestic firms gradually meet requirements on quality, technology, costs and delivery times, and position them to become suppliers to multinational corporations.

Construction of technical infrastructure facilities serving APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam enters investment grade credit rating category for first time

Vietnam has maintained robust growth, outperforming other Southeast Asian economies. Its ongoing government reforms aimed at streamlining the state apparatus, promoting the private sector, improving the institutional framework and developing capital markets will strengthen the country’s growth potential and economic resilience.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith witness the presentation of investment certificates and investment cooperation agreements between businesses of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen “strategic cohesion” in economic sector

The great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, and between Laos and Vietnam, are an invaluable asset of the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and people. It is the responsibility of today's generation to transform this invaluable political asset into new resources for the development of the two countries’ people.

West Food Hau Giang JSC’s factory at the Nam Song Hau Industrial Park – Phase 1, Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)

Southern industrial property market enters new phase of competition

Industrial site selection was previously driven largely by land prices, location and access to markets. However, as supply chains become more complex and manufacturing projects face higher technical requirements, businesses are increasingly assessing sites based on their long-term operational capabilities.

Members of the RoK delegation visit booths showcasing signature agricultural products of Da Lat – Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong seeks stronger economic, tourism links with RoK

Lam Dong is particularly interested in sectors in which Korean businesses have strengths, including agriculture, green energy, the circular economy, high-quality tourism, healthcare, education, human resources training and digital transformation, an official said.

Illustrative image (Photo: EVNNPT)

EVNNPT seeks over 224 mln USD in bank loans for grid expansion

Three projects account for part of the financing need, including 13.3 million EUR for the 220kV Ung Hoa substation and connection lines, 18.6 million EUR for the 220kV Tan Viet substation and the 220kV Tan Viet–Gia Loc–Pho Noi line, and 35.3 million EUR for the 220kV substation connecting the Dong Anh–Van Tri transmission line.

At a farm produce supermarket in Hue city (Photo: VNA)

Inflation control key to maintaining growth momentum

Average consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.52% in the first nine months, roughly in line with the National Assembly (NA)'s full-year target, while core inflation climbed 4.26%, the National Statistics Office (NSO) reported. CPI in some localities ran above the national average, including economic hubs Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to experts, Vietnam’s relatively attractive valuation could help draw active investors. (Photo: VNA)

Capital-market channels widened after FTSE upgrade: expert

Vietnam officially entered FTSE Russell’s Secondary Emerging Market category on September 21 after reforms to trading, settlement and foreign-investor access. The reclassification gives Vietnamese equities access to a much larger pool of international capital, but also puts them in direct competition with other emerging markets.

Lao products are promoted at a trade fair in Dien Bien province in September 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos seek to expand room for trade, investment cooperation

Vietnam and Laos aim to boost bilateral trade in 2026 towards the milestone of 10 billion USD by 2030, a target said to be challenging but feasible as both Governments work to remove trade barriers, improve border-trade mechanisms, and strengthen transport and logistics connectivity.

At a garment company in Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh maintains its lead nationwide in import-export scale

Exports totaled almost 87.5 billion USD while imports hit 90.3 billion USD. The figures show output at the electronics manufacturing hub is still expanding. They also underscore the need for local companies to build capacity and capture more value in supply chains.