Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 9

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on October 9 noon, concluding their two-day official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith.

During the visit, PM Hung held talks with his Lao counterpart, and met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone. Together with PM Saleumxay, he co-chaired the Vietnam–Laos Investment Promotion Conference. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has praised Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between the Viettel Military Industry and Telecommunications Group and Lao Asia Telecom, for becoming the leading telecoms and digital technology company in Laos and supporting the country’s socio-economic development.

During a working session with Unitel in Vientiane on October 9, part of his official visit to Laos, PM Hung said the company has become a symbol of Vietnam–Laos special friendship and a leading force in Laos’ digital transformation. Its technology applications help sharpen Laos' competitiveness and narrow the development gap. Read full story

- Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino’s official visit to Vietnam from October 5 to 8 heralded a new phase for bilateral relations, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang has said.

In an interview granted to the press following the visit, Giang highlighted the significance of the visit, which was the highest-level trip from Panama in 14 years and the first by a Latin American head of state to Vietnam following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of the 16th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man’s upcoming official visit to China will help strengthen parliamentary cooperation and promote the effective implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit from October 11-15, Vu said NA President Man would co-chair the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Chinese legislature’s Standing Committee. Read full story

- Ambassador Do Hung Viet has reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to supporting all efforts to achieve the complete elimination of all weapons of mass destruction, while ensuring the legitimate right of states to the peaceful use of science and technology, and upholding international law, including the UN Charter and key multilateral disarmament treaties.

Viet, who is also Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, made the statement while addressing the plenary debate of the Disarmament and International Security Committee (First Committee) of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session in New York on October 8. Read full story

- Vietnamese intellectuals living and working in China have expressed high expectations for National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man’s upcoming official visit, hoping it will further strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in science, technology, education and human resources development.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing ahead of the visit, Duong Cam Vinh, a Vietnamese engineer who earned a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Tsinghua University and now serves as general director of a smart technology company in China, said he was pleased to learn of the planned visit, noting that high-level exchanges provide fresh momentum for relations between the neighbouring countries. Read full story

- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, attended an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from October 6-8, sharing Vietnam’s development experience and promoting dialogue and cooperation among progressive political forces.

At the opening ceremony on October 9 (Vietnam time), Lam briefed participants on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and its path towards socialism, and its efforts in promoting dialogue, solidarity and cooperation among progressive political forces worldwide. Read full story

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Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island tops Condé Nast Traveller’s 2026 list of the best islands in Asia. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island has topped Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 list of the best islands in Asia, surpassing Indonesia’s Bali and other renowned destinations in the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

According to the US edition of the magazine, Phu Quoc scored 95.26 points, ahead of Boracay and Palawan in the Philippines, Langkawi in Malaysia, Koh Samui and Phuket in Thailand, and Bali in Indonesia./. Read full story

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The two PMs, together with officials from both countries, paid tribute at the monuments to President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, expressing deep respect and gratitude for their contributions to the revolutionary causes of both nations and to the establishment and development of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Lao National Assembly President

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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on October 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with top Lao leader in Vientiane

The two leaders affirmed that both countries consistently attach the highest priority to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, describing the relationship as a special bond between the two Parties, States and people and a foundation for jointly creating and sharing development opportunities.

Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (second, left), IPU President Tulia Ackson (centre) and delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

NA Vice President holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of IPU-153

Dien thanked her and the Parliament of Tanzania for hosting IPU-153 and acknowledging her contributions during her tenure as IPU President. He asked Ackson, as former President of the Tanzanian Parliament, to help promote economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Tanzania, matching the two countries’ strong political relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) holds talks with his Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Vientiane on October 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung holds talks with Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith

The two leaders affirmed that defence and security cooperation remains a pillar of the bilateral ties, agreeing to strengthen coordination in maintaining security, political stability and social order, combating transnational crime, drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling and high-tech crime, and managing and protecting the shared border.

Officials attend the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

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