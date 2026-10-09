NA must embody spirit of action, innovation, development: Top legislator

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man emphasised the requirement for the legislature to embody a spirit of action, innovation and development while chairing the sixth meeting of the NA Party Committee on October 9.



The meeting reviewed work over the first nine months of the year, set tasks for the final quarter, and discussed personnel affairs, staff development and other important matters.



Noting that the meeting took place shortly after the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, NA President Man stressed the need for the NA to promptly institutionalise orientations given at the meeting, and identify bottlenecks.



He said that the top priority is to translate consensus in awareness into action and turn conclusions into tangible results in the fourth quarter.



Regarding key tasks ahead, he called for the highest level of focus on the second session of the 16th National Assembly and the comprehensive fulfilment of the tasks set for 2026.

NA President Tran Thanh Man addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The foremost requirements include ensuring the quality and timeliness of institutions, he said, adding that the NA must continue to play its role in shaping the institutional framework, removing bottlenecks and unlocking resources for development.



The second session of the 16th National Assembly must clearly demonstrate the spirit of an action-oriented legislature that shapes institutions and drives development, he said.



The NA leader urged secretaries of Party committees across NA bodies and specialised NA personnel to uphold Party principles in lawmaking and demonstrate strong determination to advance national development.



Noting that draft laws on land, the Criminal Code, the state budget, public investment, housing and real estate business have major implications for people’s lives, he called for rigorous scrutiny to ensure that legislation submitted to the NA for approval is of high quality and practical, while promptly resolving difficulties and obstacles affecting production, business activities and people’s livelihoods.



Another priority is to make Party building and staff development substantive and effective. The meeting agreed to issue an action programme to strengthen officials’ capacity, attract and make effective use of highly qualified personnel within NA bodies, and further improve personnel work in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.



The NA Chairman called for stricter implementation discipline and more innovative working methods.



Emphasising that the final three months of the year represent a sprint towards year-end and a crucial test of the entire Party Committee’s leadership capacity and effectiveness, NA President Man called for solidarity and discipline to be maintained. Commitments must be fulfilled, assigned tasks must be accompanied by accountability, and all work must be completed as pledged.



The guiding principle, he said, is that central-level orientations must be translated into concrete measures swiftly; the NA must make sound, targeted and timely decisions; and clearly defined tasks must be pursued through to completion, with results serving as the ultimate measure of performance./.