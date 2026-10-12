Hung Yen ranks seventh nationwide in GRDP growth

Hung Yen (VNA) – Hung Yen province posted an estimated GRDP growth of 11.22% year on year in the first nine months of 2026, ranking seventh among the 34 provinces and cities.



The province's GRDP was estimated at over 218.67 trillion VND (8.43 billion USD) during the period, with all major economic sectors recording growth. Industry and construction expanded 14.84%, services 9.14%, and agriculture, forestry, and fisheries 2.47%.



Industry and construction accounted for 55.58% of the local economic structure, including 45.18% for industry, while services made up 26.86% and agriculture, forestry and fisheries 11.73%. Taxes less subsidies on products accounted for 5.83%.



Since the start of the year, numerous industrial parks, clusters, social housing projects, and major transport works have been initiated, opening up more opportunities for investment and production growth.



During the first nine months, Hung Yen attracted 52 new FDI projects with total registered capital of 713.7 million USD, while 74 existing FDI projects increased their investment by nearly 1.073 billion USD.



State budget revenue was estimated at more than 52.84 trillion VND, including nearly 47.15 trillion VND in domestic revenue.



As of September 30, Hung Yen had disbursed almost 28.33 trillion VND in public investment, including 26.22 trillion VND from the annual capital plan, equivalent to 60.3% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister after a 5% saving requirement. Its absolute disbursement was the fourth highest nationwide.



It attributed the results to concerted efforts by local authorities to remove bottlenecks, accelerate public investment disbursement, improve the investment and business environment, promote digital transformation, support businesses and mobilise development resources, as well as the consensus and support from the people.



The results recorded in the first nine months, together with 10 key tasks and solutions set for the fourth quarter, are expected to help Hung Yen maintain its growth momentum and achieve its 11.5% economic growth target for 2026./.

VNA