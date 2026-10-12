Reference exchange rate down 8 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,621 VND/USD on October 12, down 8 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,902 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,340 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also decreased compared with the October 9 trading session.



At 8:35 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,690 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,070 VND/USD, down 20 VND./.

VNA