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Vietnam ships first commercial ASF vaccine order to Philippines

Nguyen Van Diep, General Director of AVAC Vietnam, said this was the company’s first commercial export order following the Philippines’ approval of the vaccine for unrestricted circulation. The Philippine Department of Agriculture is expected to issue usage guidelines next week, paving the way for wider distribution and application.

AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine developed and manufactured by AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company. (Photo: avac.com.vn)
AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine developed and manufactured by AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company. (Photo: avac.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company on October 10 shipped a batch of 100,000 doses of its AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine to the Philippines, completing a 300,000-dose order following the vaccine’s approval for unrestricted commercial use in the country.

The shipment marks a significant milestone in bringing Vietnam-developed African swine fever (ASF) vaccines to international markets.

Nguyen Van Diep, General Director of AVAC Vietnam, said this was the company’s first commercial export order following the Philippines’ approval of the vaccine for unrestricted circulation. The Philippine Department of Agriculture is expected to issue usage guidelines next week, paving the way for wider distribution and application.

As of May, a total of 500,000 doses of AVAC ASF LIVE had been administered to pigs in the Philippines. Evaluations found the vaccine to have a high safety profile, providing an important basis for its approval for unrestricted commercial use.

According to Diep, major livestock companies and partners in the Philippines welcomed the shipment, which was delivered as scheduled. Next month, Philippine partners are expected to visit Vietnam to observe vaccination models at medium- and small-scale pig farms and learn from practical experience in vaccination programmes and disease management.

The Philippines currently permits the vaccine’s use only in fattening pigs. Preliminary assessments have indicated a satisfactory safety profile in sows, but further studies and evaluations are under way before registration for this group can be considered.

Nguyen Thi Huong, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Veterinary Science and Technology Association, said the successful development of an ASF vaccine represented a major achievement by AVAC Vietnam and its team of scientists. The lengthy testing and evaluation process before the Philippines approved the vaccine for commercial use highlighted the stringent requirements international markets impose on animal health products.

The first commercial shipment following approval for unrestricted use not only opens up opportunities in the Philippine market but also demonstrates the quality of vaccines researched and manufactured by Vietnamese companies.

To promote wider domestic use of AVAC ASF LIVE, Huong stressed the need for media organisations to work alongside businesses and for farmers who had successfully used the vaccine to share their experiences. Accurate, practical information would help raise awareness and strengthen farmers’ confidence in disease prevention measures.

Nguyen Ngoc Son, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Livestock Association, said businesses should also strengthen technical guidance and communication to prevent misunderstandings about the vaccine’s benefits and inappropriate use.

Experience from vaccination programmes has shown that some farmers have administered vaccines to ineligible animals or failed to follow technical procedures, increasing risks and undermining disease prevention. Businesses should therefore invest in technical teams, provide more direct support to farms and households, and tailor guidance to actual farming conditions.

Son emphasised that pigs that are sick or suspected of being infected with ASF should not be vaccinated, except where specifically directed by a veterinarian under authorised professional guidance. Animals selected for vaccination must meet requirements regarding age, eligibility, technique, dosage and timing, in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and veterinary regulations.

Farmers must also understand that vaccines are designed to prevent disease, not treat pigs that are already infected. Their effectiveness depends on various factors, including vaccine quality and storage, injection techniques, animal husbandry and the health of the herd before, during and after vaccination.

Completing the 300,000-dose order marks a further step towards commercialising AVAC ASF LIVE internationally. Alongside expanding exports, stronger technical guidance and greater awareness among farmers will help maximise the vaccine’s effectiveness, support ASF control and promote safer, more sustainable livestock production./.​

VNA
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