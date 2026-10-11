Politics

Vietnamese Vice President’s visit to boost Vietnam, Georgia’s roles as regional gateways

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visit to Georgia underscores the importance Vietnam attaches to its traditional friendship with Georgia and provides an opportunity for the two sides’ leaders to identify priorities, set directions and agree on concrete measures to capitalise on their respective strengths and unleash resources to meet each country’s development needs.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia Nguyen Thanh Le. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia Nguyen Thanh Le. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visit to Georgia will provide fresh impetus for the two countries to strengthen their roles as gateways linking Georgia with Southeast Asia and Vietnam with the South Caucasus and the wider Eurasian economic space, a diplomat has said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia Nguyen Thanh Le made the remarks in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit from October 12 to 14.

The ambassador said Vietnam–Georgia relations are built on the foundation of traditional friendship between the two peoples. Since establishing diplomatic relations on June 30, 1992, the two countries have maintained dialogue, promoted cooperation and coordinated at international forums.

Recent milestones, including the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022, the second political consultation between the two foreign ministries in 2023, and a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministry leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, have reaffirmed their shared commitment to developing bilateral relations.

In this context, Xuan’s visit is of particular significance, he said, noting that it underscores the importance Vietnam attaches to its traditional friendship with Georgia and provides an opportunity for the two sides’ leaders to identify priorities, set directions and agree on concrete measures to capitalise on their respective strengths and unleash resources to meet each country’s development needs.

Georgia also attaches great importance to the visit and expects it to lay a solid foundation, open a new chapter for bilateral cooperation, and translate political trust into tangible results, he added.

Given its geographic location and geopolitical role, Georgia can certainly become an important gateway for Vietnam to the South Caucasus and the wider Eurasian economic space, Le said.

For Vietnamese businesses, Georgia’s value extends beyond the size of its domestic market. The country offers a base for exploring partnerships, establishing distribution networks and gradually expanding operations across the region, he continued.

The ambassador said cooperation prospects lie primarily in the complementary strengths of the two economies. Vietnam has strong manufacturing capacity, a diverse range of goods, a large domestic market and a wealth of attractive tourist destinations, while Georgia benefits from its strategic location as a transit hub, service and tourism sectors, and distinctive agricultural products.

“Combining these strengths could create additional value for both sides,” he emphasised.

In trade and agriculture, Vietnam could expand exports of rice, certain electronic products, coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, aquatic products, textiles, footwear and wooden products, while Georgia could introduce its wine and other signature products to the Vietnamese market, he elaborated.

The two sides could also cooperate in agricultural processing and preservation and the development of agricultural value chains. Construction, infrastructure and logistics are other promising areas, linking the capabilities of Vietnamese businesses with Georgia’s development needs. Tourism, aviation and digital services should also be promoted through business networking, destination marketing and the exploration of viable cooperation opportunities.

To support these prospects, the Vietnamese Embassy will continue to assist businesses from both countries in promoting trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges, among other areas, Le pledged.

However, he said, exploring new markets requires accurate information, reliable partners and close follow-up by both businesses and relevant authorities. Accordingly, the embassy will focus on helping businesses research markets, connect with partners, engage with relevant authorities and resolve obstacles within its remit, enabling them to invest and operate with confidence while complying with the laws of both Vietnam and the host country./.

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